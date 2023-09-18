Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

All-Ireland winning manager Mickey Harte looks set to become Derry's new manager after stepping down at Louth.

A Louth statement said Harte and coach Gavin Devlin will take over at Derry with "immediate effect". external-link

He will replace Ciaran Meenagh, who took over as manager for this year's Ulster final victory against Armagh after Rory Gallagher stepped aside.

Harte, who led Tyrone to three All-Ireland titles, became Louth manager after leaving Tyrone in 2020.

After stepping in as interim manager, Meenagh led Derry to the All-Ireland semi-finals but ruled himself out of taking the job on a permanent basis.

More to follow.