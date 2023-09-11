Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Meenagh was appointed as interim boss in May until the end of the 2023 campaign

Ciaran Meenagh has ruled himself out of taking the Derry senior football team manager job on a permanent basis.

Meenagh took over as manager for this year's Ulster final victory against Armagh, the quarter-final win over Cork and the semi-final defeat to Kerry after Rory Gallagher stepped aside.

He's been involved with the county in a coaching capacity since 2018 under Damian McErlain.

Derry will now look to appoint a new manager for the 2024 season.

Tyrone native Meenagh declined the permanent job to instead concentrate on managing his native Loughmacrory and his teaching career in Draperstown.

Meenagh took on the role as manager an interim basis until the end of the 2023 campaign after Gallagher resigned on the eve of the provincial final.

The stand-in boss guided Derry to a second successive Ulster Senior Football title with a dramatic penalty shootout victory against Armagh in May at Clones.

He then helped the Oak Leafers to clinch top spot in the All-Ireland round-robin stage and a win over Cork in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

They bowed out of the competition at the semi-final stage with a narrow 1-17 to 1-15 defeat against Kerry, which left Meenagh in a "state of shock."