Raymond Galligan gets down to save a penalty against Laois

Cavan captain Raymond Galligan has been recommended as the county's new senior football boss for a three-year term by the county's management committee.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper was the Breffni captain under Mickey Graham, who stepped down as manager last month.

Galligan has not formally announced his inter-county retirement although he is not expected to play for Cavan in 2024.

The Lacken clubman will go forward for ratification at the next county board meeting.

His backroom team would include former All-Ireland-winning Meath ladies manager Eamon Murray (assistant), James Burke (head coach and selector) and ex-Tyrone star Stephen O'Neill (forwards coach and selector).

Galligan, who started as an outfield player for Cavan before moving between the sticks in 2015, won an All-Star in 2020 after the county won a first Ulster title in 23 years.

Graham's five-year stint as manager ended after a Tailteann Cup quarter-final defeat by Down.