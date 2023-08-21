Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Jim McGuinness guided Donegal to the Sam Maguire Cup in 2012

Jim McGuinness has been appointed as manager of Donegal's senior football team for a second time.

The county announced his return, which is on a three-year term with an option of a fourth, on Monday night

McGuinness was part of the Rory Kavanagh, Karl Lacey managerial ticket last year, but the job was eventually given to Paddy Carr, who stepped down in March.

McGuinness led Donegal to the county's second All-Ireland SFC title in 2012.

"Donegal GAA is delighted to announced the appointment of Jim McGuinness as senior football team manager, following a meeting of Donegal county committee," Donegal GAA said.

"This is an exciting time for all GAA supporters and Donegal people at home and abroad."

The statement went on to wish McGuinness, his players and backroom team "every success for the future" while confirming the length of his term.

Donegal have been seeking a new boss since interim manager Aidan O'Rourke stepped down in late June following a turbulent 12 months for the county.

It is understood McGuinness met with Donegal GAA officials three weeks ago and was their number one target to manage the county's football team.

He was previously appointed to the job in late 2010 when Donegal football was at a low ebb after a comprehensive All-Ireland qualifier defeat by Armagh.

A year later, Donegal won the Ulster title by beating Derry in the provincial final and while they were beaten by eventual champions Dublin in a turgid All-Ireland semi-final, the Tir Conaill men secured an emotional Sam Maguire Cup triumph a year later after beating Mayo in the decider following their retention of the Anglo-Celt Cup.