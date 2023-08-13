Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Hannah Tyrrell's eight first-half points helped Dublin lead 0-11 to 0-4 at the interval

Hannah Tyrrell's sensational first-half display set up Dublin's 0-18 to 1-10 win over Kerry in the All-Ireland Ladies Football Final at Croke Park.

Tyrrell's 0-8 put the Dubs 0-11 to 0-4 up at the break and they went on to match the Dublin men's final triumph over the Kingdom two weeks ago.

Ex-Ireland rugby international Tyrrell didn't score in the second half but the Dubs remained in control.

Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh's Kerry goal came too late to ruffle the Dubs.

Kerry will look back on two missed goal chances in the first half with Ni Mhuircheartaigh blasting over for a point in the 13th minute and Lorraine Scanlon later denied by an Eilish O'Dowd block but the Tyrrell-inspired Dubs took firm control of the contest as their running game and domination of the opposition kickout unhinged the Kingdom.

