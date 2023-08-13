Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Four Natasha Ferris points helped Down lead Limerick 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time in Sunday's All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Final

Substitute Orla Swail's second-half goal helped Down clinch the All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football title as they edged out Limerick 1-7 to 0-8.

Limerick were punished for missing three first-half goal chances as Natasha Ferris' four points contributed to Down's 0-5 to 0-4 half-time lead.

The Treaty County moved 0-6 to 0-5 ahead but Aimee O'Higgins levelled before Swail notched her superb goal.

The sub burst through the Limerick defence before netting with a low shot.

Swail also came off the bench to score Down's late goal in the 1-9 to 0-8 semi-final win over Carlow.

Down's victory means they will make a quick return to intermediate level after dropping down to the junior grade last year.

It's the second time that the Mourne County lift the West County Hotel Cup after their previous success in 2000.

