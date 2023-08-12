Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Derry produced a ruthless performance to win the All-Ireland Intermediate camogie final replay 1-17 to 1-9 against Meath at St. Tiernach's Park.

The Oak Leafers raced into a five point lead at one stage, before Meath recovered to bring the game back to a point.

A goal from Shannon O'Connor and a three further late points however, secured the victory for Derry.

It is their first Jack McGrath Cup title since 2012.

Six days on from Meath coming back from eight points down to draw 2-6 to 1-9 in the original All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie decider at Croke Park, the Royal County's Aoife Minogue registered the game's first score.

Derry responded with points from Mairead McNicholl and two from Aoife Shaw in a fast paced opening to the game in Clones.

Meath then took control with two further scores from Minogue, as well as Emma O'Connell and Amy Gaffney, to take their tally to 0-5.

Eimhear McGuigan and Dervla O'Kane drew the Oak Leafers level, before Minogue grabbed her fourth point of the game to put Meath back in the driving seat.

It would be Meath's last score of the half, with Shaw firing home three points and Mary Hegarty also registering a score to give Derry a 0-9 to 0-6 lead at the break.

McGuigan then stretched their lead to four points in a lightning fast start to the second half.

Minogue, with a free, managed to record Meath's first score since the 24th minute, soon after, before an Aine McAllister 45 and a fabulous long range point from Mairead McNicholl stretched Derry's lead to five.

Goalkeeper Niamh Gribben produced a stunning save to deny Meath from scoring for close range, but it was in vain, as the referee awarded a penalty, which Minogue duly converted.

That goal took her tally to 1-5, with Sonia Leonard registering a point soon after to bring Meath to within a point of Derry.

Just when it seemed that Derry would once again succumb to a Royal County comeback, the Oak Leafers roared back into the game with points from Mary Hegarty and Shaw.

They put one hand on the trophy with a goal from O'Connor, who smashed home into the far corner to take her side to 1-14.

Three late frees from Aine McAllister, after Grace Coleman had also scored a point for Meath, ensured Derry came away with an eight point victory.