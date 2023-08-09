Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games



Former Tyrone manager Art McRory, who won five Ulster SFC titles with the Red Hands, has passed away.

The Dungannon man managed the team for almost 25 years in three spells and enjoyed provincial success in 1984, 1986, 1995, 1996, and 2001.

Tyrone also won a National League title under McRory and joint manager Eugene McKenna in 2002.

McRory took Tyrone to their first All-Ireland SFC final in 1986, when they lost out to Kerry at Croke Park.

A second All-Ireland final appearance also ended in defeat for McRory as Dublin prevailed by a point in 1995.

McRory played for the county and started his managerial career with the minor team, which won the All-Ireland title in 1973.