Art McRory guided Tyrone to five Ulster SFC triumphs and a National League title

Former Tyrone manager Art McRory, who won five Ulster SFC titles with the Red Hands, has passed away.

The Dungannon man managed the team for almost 25 years in three spells and enjoyed provincial success in 1984, 1986, 1995, 1996, and 2001.

Tyrone also won a National League title under McRory and joint manager Eugene McKenna in 2002.

McRory took Tyrone to their first All-Ireland SFC final in 1986, when they lost out to Kerry at Croke Park.

A second All-Ireland final appearance also ended in defeat for McRory as Dublin prevailed by a point in 1995.

McRory played for the county and started his managerial career with the minor team, which won the All-Ireland title in 1973.

Brian McEniff, former All-Ireland winning boss with Donegal, paid tribute to McRory, who was his assistant when he managed Ulster from 1983 to 2007 and won 13 Railway Cups.

He said: "I am broken hearted - you can't be involved with such a quality man like that for so long and not feel it. I have lost a very good friend and very loyal friend. Long after our days with Ulster were over we always phoned each other.

"Just two weeks ago he came to Bundoran with his grandchildren. He wanted to take them to Waterworld and the amusement park. We walked around the sea front and as the Americans would say, we shot the breeze. It was mostly football of course.

"He talked a lot about his wife, Helen, and her passing earlier this year. He never really got over it. They were very close. He was a great man and a great character.

"When selecting teams Arthur always said it as it was. If I put forward a Donegal player that he didn't think should be on the team he wasn't behind the ditch telling me.

"His days with Tyrone were great. He brought them from obscurity really to become one of the best teams in the country. Himself and Eugene (McKenna) won a Division One league title with Tyrone in 2002. It was sad they never won the All-Ireland, but Art put the Tyrone football team on a pinnacle that they never came off."