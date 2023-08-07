Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kieran McGeeney's Armagh suffered double penalty shootout agony in 2023

Kieran McGeeney is to continue as Armagh manager for a 10th season after receiving "strong support" from club delegates on Monday night.

McGeeney became the longest serving inter-county manager after Colm Collins stood down as Clare boss at the end of their All-Ireland campaign in June.

"Following tonight's County Committee meeting, club delegates have strongly supported and ratified Kieran McGeeney as Senior County Football Manager for the 2024 season," said Armagh GAA after the meeting of club delegates.

The Orchard county lost to Monaghan on penalties in their All-Ireland quarter-final in July after the Ulster sides drew 0-14 to 0-14 after extra-time.

Armagh also came out second best in the Ulster SFC final penalty shootout in May after they drew 0-18 to 1-15 with Derry in their provincial decider.

McGeeney captained Armagh to All-Ireland glory in 2002 but have not reached the semi-finals of the series since 2005.