Derry pair Lauren McKenna and Sinead McGill close in on Amy Gaffney in Sunday's final

Meath came from eight points down to draw 2-6 to 1-9 with Derry in a dramatic All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie decider at Croke Park.

Derry held a commanding 1-18 to 1-1 lead at the break but Meath fought back with Aoibhin Lally netting as they secured a replay.

Amy O'Connor hit three goals in as many minutes as Cork thumped Waterford 5-13 to 0-9 in the senior final.

Sorcha McCartan and Fiona Keating also netted as Cork won their 29th title.

McCartan struck before Waterford's Beth Carton blazed a penalty wide just before half-time.

Cork held a 1-9 to 0-3 advantage at the break with O'Connor's quickfire hat-trick coming just after the restart.

Keating added the fifth goal in the one-side contest as the Rebels won the O'Duffy Cup after defeats in the previous two finals.

Meath comeback thwarts Oak Leafers

Meath's Aoife Minogue registered the game's first score before an Aoife Shaw double for Derry.

The opening goal came on five minutes as Niamh Gribben's weak clearance fell to Ciara Foley and she slotted low into the net.

Derry's Dervla O’Kane comes under pressure from Niamh Daly at Croke Park

Derry produced a superb response, starting with points from Shaw, Lauren McKenna and Aine McAllister.

There was a slice of fortune with Mairead McNicholl's goal after 23 minutes - the forward went for a point but the sliotar fell short and dipped just below the bar and into the net.

McAllister, Shaw and McNicholl added further scores as Derry went at half-time in control and McKenna pushed the gap out to eight on the restart.

That would be Derry's final score in the match as a determined Meath side gained the upper hand.

Abbye Donnelly and Minogue were on target before Meath were awarded a 43rd minute penalty.

Gribben kept out Minogue's effort but Derry failed to clear and Aoibhin Lally flicked into the net from a goalmouth scramble.

Foley and Ellen Burke split the posts before Minogue levelled the game, but the midfielder missed a last-gasp chance to win it as her long-range free flew wide.