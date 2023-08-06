Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Derry pair Lauren McKenna and Sinead McGill close in on Amy Gaffney in Sunday's final

Meath came from eight points down to draw 2-6 to 1-9 with Derry in a dramatic All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie decider at Croke Park.

Ciara Foley netted early for Meath but Derry seized control and Mairead McNicholl found the net as the Ulster side hit 1-6 without reply.

Derry led 1-8 to 1-1 at the break and added another point before Meath launched their comeback.

Aoibhin Lally hit their second goal as Meath forced a replay.

Meath's Aoife Minogue registered the game's first score before an Aoife Shaw double for Derry.

The opening goal came on five minutes as Niamh Gribben's weak clearance fell to Foley and she slotted low into the net.

Derry's Dervla O’Kane comes under pressure from Niamh Daly at Croke Park

Derry produced a superb response, strating with points from Shaw, Lauren McKenna and Aine McAllister.

There was a slice of fortune with McNicholl's goal - the forward went for a point but the sliotar fell short and dipped just below the bar and into the net.

McAllister, Shaw and McNicholl added further scores as Derry went at half-time in control and McKenna pushed the gap out to eight on the restart.

That would be Derry's final score in the match as a determined Meath side gained the upper hand.

Abbye Donnelly and Minogue were on target before Meath were awarded a 43rd minute penalty.

Gribben kept out Minogue's effort but Derry failed to clear and Lally flicked into the net from a goalmouth scramble.

Foley and Ellen Burke split the posts before Minogue levelled the game, but the midfielder missed a last-gasp chance to win it as her long-range free flew wide.