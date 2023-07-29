Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Dublin's Eilish O'Dowd is challenged Roisin Phelan in the Semple Stadium semi-final

Dublin defeated Cork 2-19 go 0-13 in the All-Ireland Ladies Football semi-final while Kerry overcame Mayo 1-16 to 1-11 to make the decider.

Hannah Tyrrell netted to help the Dubs to a 1-10 to 0-7 lead at the break with Carla Rowe adding a second goal.

Kerry forward Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh produced a stunning display with a 1-10 haul in the win over Mayo.

The Kingdom dominated the Semple Stadium encounter and now aim for a first All-Ireland title since 1993.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh starred as last year's finalists built up a nine-point half-time lead to leave Mayo with little chance of a revival.

Mayo were blown away in a devastating nine-minute spell in the first half when Kerry hit them for 1-7 without reply.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh scores Kerry's goal against Mayo in Saturday's semi-final

Hannah O'Donoghue fist-passed across for Ní Mhuircheartaigh to palm into the net for the only goal on 18 minutes.

The Connacht champions enjoyed a better second half with the wind and shot 1-6 but Michael Moyles' side had no answer to the unstoppable Ní Mhuircheartaigh, who caused havoc at every turn.

Dubs too strong for Rebels

Dublin are back in the final for the first time since 2021 after their win over Cork in the Semple Stadium double-header.

Key to their win was the pressure they put on Cork kick-outs, giving the Rebels no room to clear their lines.

Tyrrell scored the opening goal on 22 minutes - a mistake from the Cork defence let her in on goal and she passed to Jennifer Dunne, who then returned it for the former to find the net.

The referee consulted with the umpires and after a long consultation awarded the goal. It put Dublin in a commanding lead 1-9 to 0-4 and with just 22 minutes gone they had one foot in the final.

It was game over after 45 minutes when Niamh Hetherton and Tyrrell combined to set up Rowe for Dublin's second goal to make it 2-15 to 0-10.

Dublin and Kerry will meet in the Croke Park decider on 13 August.