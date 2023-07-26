Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kerry are aiming to defend their title after beating Galway in last year's final

The inter-county Gaelic football season draws to a close on Sunday with a mouthwatering All-Ireland Football final between holders Kerry and rivals Dublin at Croke Park.

Kerry, the competition's most decorated county, are looking to win back-to-back titles for the first time since 2007 while the Dubs are hunting a first Sam Maguire Cup since 2020.

Throw-in is at 15:30 BST.

Here is how you can watch and follow the final across the BBC.

Sarah Mulkerrins will present coverage of the game on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Two, with build-up starting at 15:00.

Sarah will be joined in studio by a star-studded trio of pundits: three-time All-Ireland winning former Tyrone manager Mickey Harte, Armagh's 2002 All-Ireland winner Oisin McConville and Donegal's 2012 All-Ireland winning captain Michael Murphy.

Thomas Niblock will be joined in the commentary booth by Philly McMahon, an eight-time All-Ireland winner with Dublin, while Orla Bannon will provide pitchside updates alongside former Derry star Conleith Gilligan.

You can also follow the final on the BBC Sport website and app. The game will also be streamed on the website, while there will be live text commentary of the match with in-play clips, analysis and reaction.

There will also be a match report and highlights of the final after full-time.

What other coverage will there be?

The BBC will be building up to the final with a column from Michael Murphy.

And as usual, The GAA Social podcast with Thomas Niblock and Oisin McConville will be available on BBC Sounds from Wednesday.

There will be much more throughout the week including an in-depth preview of the showpiece game, including team news.

You can also stay up to date with all the latest news via BBC Sport NI's social media accounts and Gaelic Games index.

How did they get here?

Watch: Kerry edge thriller with Derry to reach decider

Kerry, who are searching for a record-extending 39th title, won the Munster Senior Football Championship before progressing through the round-robin stage of the All-Ireland series.

The Kingdom ended the hopes of two Ulster counties in the knockout rounds to return to another decider, beating Tyrone in convincing fashion in the quarter-finals before completing a comeback success over Derry in the last four, with 2022 footballer of the year David Clifford hitting 0-9 in another ruthless display.

Like Kerry, Dublin reigned supreme in their province with another Leinster title before topping their group ahead of Kildare, Roscommon and Sligo.

The Dubs outclassed bitter rivals Mayo in the quarter-finals and were pushed hard by Monaghan in the semis before ultimately claiming a 1-17 to 0-13 win.

Watch: Dubs overcome Monaghan to reach decider

As the two most successful footballing counties in All-Ireland history with 67 triumphs between them, Dublin and Kerry are used to meeting each other in the latter stages of the championship.

Last year, a last-gasp Seanie O'Shea free from distance helped Kerry edge Dublin 1-14 to 1-13 in a thrilling semi-final - Kerry's first championship win over Dublin since 2009.

They have met in numerous All-Ireland finals in a rivalry spanning over 100 years, the most recent of which came in 2019 when Dublin beat Kerry in a replay to win their fifth All-Ireland title in a row, an unprecedented feat.