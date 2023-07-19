Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Meath players wearing 'United for Equality' t-shirts before an All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship match against Donegal

Female inter-county players have suspended their protest for 2023 after securing commitments from the LGFA and Camogie Association on the development of a Player Charter for 2024.

This will have the backing of the GAA.

In a statement, the GPA hailed the agreement as a "landmark moment" for women's sport in Ireland.

The players' body said the framework had been agreed following what it described as "constructive" meetings with the LGFA and Camogie Association.

As part of the framework agreed to deliver a standardised charter for female inter-county players, the two bodies had agreed to collaborate with the GPA on the development of a Player Charter, in which they would request that the GAA help to fund its implementation.

It also stipulates that any future approach for government funding made by the LGFA and Camogie Association would be undertaken jointly with the GPA.

In the statement, the GPA thanked the GAA for agreeing to help fund the initiative.

In June, inter-county women's gaelic footballers and camogie players announced that they would be playing the 2023 season "under protest", demanding players' charters for 2024 that set out minimum facilities and expenses for inter-county players.

As part of the protest, players had declined to participate in LGFA/Camogie Association-organised media events for the closing stages of the respective All-Ireland championships.

The protest actions will end with immediate effect after Wednesday's announcement.