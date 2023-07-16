Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kate Sullivan scored two of Dublin's three goals

Dublin moved through to the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship with an easy 3-12 to 0-6 victory over Donegal in Ballybofey.

Mick Bohan's side controlled the match from the outset as Armagh failed to threaten apart from a spell after the break, when they were 1-6 to 0-3 down.

Kate Sullivan scored the Dubs' first two goals before setting up Sinead Aherne for the third.

Dublin will play Cork, who beat Armagh on Saturday, in the last four.

At the end of the first quarter, Donegal were hanging on as they trailed 0-3 to 0-1 with Dublin having gone two up thanks to Martha Byrne and Carla Rowe.

Donegal opened their account through Niamh Hegarty on seven minutes but with Jodi Egan on the mark, the Dubs led 0-3 to 0-1.

On 17 minutes the visitors stole a real march when a direct ball into the area was plucked by Sullivan and, getting goal side of Abigail Temple Asokuh, she rolled home to the corner of the Donegal net.

Before the break, Dublin outscored their hosts by 0-3 to 0-2 with Hannah Tyrrell landing a brace of frees and Niamh Crowley also on the mark before Donegal finished the opening period with a pair of Susanne White frees as they went in trailing by 1-6 led 0-3.

Donegal opened brightly after the restart with Guthrie and Niamh Hegarty landing frees. However, Dublin got to grips with that burst and a blistering unanswered return of 2-5 eventually eased them 12 clear by the 50th minute.

Sullivan nabbed her team's second goal and before the end she set up Aherne for their third goal to ease into the semi-finals.