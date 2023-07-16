Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Watch: Kerry edge thriller with Derry to reach decider

Kerry fought back from two points down with five minutes left to beat wasteful Derry 1-17 to 1-15 in a thrilling All-Ireland Football semi-final.

Derry looked the likely winners for most of the game but paid for missing a series of second-half chances.

Gareth McKinless and Gavin White scored goals at either end in a 30-second period in a breathless first half.

The Oak Leafers led 1-11 to 1-8 at half-time and were still two up after 65 minutes before Kerry's late show.

The Kingdom's victory means they will face old rivals Dublin in the decider on 30 July.

Derry missed 12 second-half scoring opportunities - most notably a glorious 51st-minute goal chance for Gareth McKinless when Kerry keeper Shane Ryan produced a pointblank save.

But the Oak Leafers remained 1-14 to 1-12 ahead entering the 65th minute before referee Joe McQuillan awarded Kerry a questionable free for a challenge on substitute Stephen O'Brien which Sean O'Shea pointed to start a run of five straight Kingdom points in six minutes.

A tug from Chrissy McKaigue on David Clifford, then resulted in the Kingdom talisman equalising with his eighth point.

Substitute O'Brien edged Kerry ahead with a 69th-minute effort from play before a rare Brendan Rogers loss of possession was punished by yet another Clifford point.

A further Sean O'Shea score increased Kerry's advantage to four and a last-kick Shane McGuigan free was Derry's only response despite their frantic late efforts to rescue the game.

Brendan Rogers (right) and his Derry team-mates were reeled in by Kerry in the closing minutes at Croke Park

Derry will have huge regrets after suffering a second successive All-Ireland semi-final defeat.

However unlike last year's last-four contest when they were well beaten by Galway, Derry looked in control for most of this game as Kerry struggled to deal with the Oak Leafers' defensive line, intensity and running game once turnover were won.

As the minutes ticked down, Kerry seemed to be running out of options but O'Shea's contentious 65th-minute free after substitute O'Brien merely appeared to lose his footing seemed to give the Kingdom renewed belief and they produced a strong closing 11 minutes of action to snatch victory.

Clifford finished with 0-9 for Kerry despite being superbly shackled by Chrissy McKaigue in open play for much of the contest.

The Kerry star did manage to notch two points from play in the opening 19 minutes but became an increasingly frustrated figure as the Kingdom attempted without success to find him with long balls for much of the second half before he helped to turn the game in the closing minutes.

All the talk before the contest was of a likely cagey contest but Derry completely ripped up that script by attacking Kerry at every opportunity in a magnificent first half.

There were goal chances at either end in the opening two minutes as Tom O'Sullivan blocked a Niall Loughlin effort before Derry keeper Odhran Lynch brilliantly denied White at the other end.

Gavin White netted for Kerry 30 seconds after Gareth McKinless' Derry goal

However after Clifford cut inside McKaigue to fire over the opening score, there were goals at either end in a dramatic 30 seconds off action as McKinless and Lynch both netted in moves starting by their own attacking thrusts.

McKinless burst into the Derry square and prodded to net after Shane Lynch had saved Rogers' close-range effort before Lynch combined with Paul Geaney and O'Shea before palming into the empty Derry net.

But Derry remained unruffled and Padraig McGrogan, Paul Cassidy and Shane McGuigan fired over efforts from play to put them 1-3 to 1-1 ahead after 15 minutes.

With Clifford on target twice, Kerry levelled at 1-3 to 1-3 and the sides continued to go point for point as the scoreline reached 1-6 to 1-6 before the Oak Leafers outscored the Kingdom 0-5 to 0-2 in the closing nine minutes of action before half-time to lead 1-11 to 1-8 at the break.

That period contained a moment of controversy with Derry fans convinced that Kerry keeper Shane Ryan had fouled Shane McGuigan as he jumped to win a misplaced pass in midfield. To add insult to injury, Ryan immediately continued upfield to kick a point from distance as his opposite number Odhran Lynch had earlier in the half.

More to follow.

Kerry: S Ryan; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, G White; D O'Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O'Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: S Murphy, T Brosnan, M Breen, B O Beaglaoich, R Murphy, M Burns, S O'Brien, D O'Sullivan, D Casey, S O'Brien.

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; C McFaul, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Subs: T Mallon, D Cassidy, B Heron, S Downey, L Murray, B McCarron, P McNeill, Padraig Cassidy, C McGuckian, M Doherty, D Baker.

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan)