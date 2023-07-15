Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Paul Donnelly's Down side will compete in the senior championship in 2024

Down retained their status in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship with a 1-12 to 0-6 relegation play-off win over Offaly in Abbotstown.

Sara-Louise Graffin and Niamh Mallon combined for all but one of Down's scores.

Graffin hit 1-4 while Mallon managed 0-7 for the Mourne County.

Down led 1-7 to 0-2 at the break and added a further five to their tally to send Offaly down to the intermediate grade.

Graffin, who rejoined the panel this year after missing last season due to giving birth to her daughter, followed a trio of Mallon scores by raising the game's only green flag in the 18th minute.

Graffin added another two before half-time and Ulster side stretched their advantage following the break to run out nine-point winners.

Saoirse Sands was the other scorer for Down while Clodagh Leahy scored 0-4 in vain for Offaly.