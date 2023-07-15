Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Dublin led 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time after Cormac Costello hit six points for Dessie Farrell's side

Dublin withstood a fierce challenge from Monaghan to clinch a 1-17 to 0-13 victory in the opening All-Ireland Football semi-final at Croke Park.

Despite Cormac Costello's six points, Monaghan trailed only 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time as their huge commitment forced the Dubs into mistakes.

The Farneymen were still on terms at 0-12 to 0-12 after 60 minutes before the Dubs finally took control late on.

Dean Rock's goal the Dubs a winning margin which seriously flattered them.

Dessie Farrell's side only really got to grips with the opposition in the closing minutes as their high press on Rory Beggan's kickout finally wore down Monaghan.

The Dubs also needed the hitherto subdued Brian Fenton to chip in with two vital late points which backed up man of the match Cormac Costello's 0-7.

Vinny Corey's decision to start veteran Conor McManus was totally vindicated as he hit five points and gave Mick Fitzsimons a particularly torrid second half.

McManus looked unfortunate also not to earn a free when Monaghan were 0-15 to 0-13 down which could have put further pressure on the rattled Dubs.

Corey also started veteran brothers Darren and Kieran Hughes and both also produced huge displays for the Farney men.

Dublin: S Cluxton; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, D Byrne; J McCarthy, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, B Howard; P Mannion, P Small, N Scully; C Costello, C O'Callaghan, C Basquel.

Subs: E Comerford, C Kilkenny, T Lahiff, S MacMahon, J McCaffrey, C Murphy, D Newcombe, P O Cofaigh Byrne, L O'Dell, D Rock, S Bugler.

Monaghan: R Beggan; D Hughes, K Duffy, R Wylie; K O'Connell, C Boyle, C McCarthy; K Hughes, K Lavelle; S O'Hanlon, M Bannigan, R McAnespie; C McManus, G Mohan, D Ward.

Subs: D McDonnell, K Gallagher, J McCarron, S Jones, R O'Toole, S Carey, K Loughran, F Kelly, C Leonard, F Hughes, C Lennon.

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)