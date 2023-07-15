Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Meath held off wasteful Down to win the Tailteann Cup with a 2-13 to 0-14 victory in a tense final at Croke Park.

Ronan Jones bundled in a fortuitous opening goal for the Royals as the sides went in level at 1-3 to 0-6 at half-time.

Down were left to rue a number of good goal opportunities as Meath got on top after the break and sealed their win with a last-gasp Jack O'Connor goal.

The five-point win delivered Meath's first silverware since 1999.

Defeat for Conor Laverty's side, however, means the Mournemen's search for a first major trophy since their 1994 All-Ireland triumph over Dublin continues.

Down: Niall Kane; Patrick McCarthy, Pierce Laverty, Anthony Doherty; Miceal Rooney, Ceilum Doherty, Daniel Magill; Daniel Guinness, Odhran Murdock; Shealan Johnston, Liam Kerr, Rory Mason; Eugene Branagan, Pat Havern, Ryan Johnston.

Subs: John O'Hare, Shane Annett, Ryan McEvoy, Ross Carr, Patrick Branagan, Donach McAleenan, Gerard Collins, Andrew Gilmore, Conor Poland, Peter Fegan, Ryan Magill.

Meath: Sean Brennan; Adam O'Neill, Ronan Ryan, Ciaran Caulfield; Donal Keogan, Padraic Harnan, Sean Coffey; Ronan Jones, Conor Gray; Cathal Hickey, James McEntee, Jack Flynn; Jordan Morris, Mathew Costello, Aaron Lynch.

Subs: Harry Hogan, Ciarán Caulfield, Cillian O'Sullivan, Cathal Hickey, Jack Flynn, Eoghan Frayne, Michael Flood, Donal Lenihan, Diarmuid Moriarty, Keith Curtis, Ben Wyer.

