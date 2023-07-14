Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Niamh Marley and her Armagh team-mates face Cork at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday afternoon

Armagh and Donegal ladies are both involved in All-Ireland Senior Football quarter-finals with the Orchard County facing Cork on Saturday and the Ulster champions up against Dublin on Sunday.

Cork must travel to the Athletic Grounds for their contest with Armagh.

Armagh regrouped from the Ulster Final defeat by Donegal to top the All-Ireland group by edging out Mayo.

Donegal shocked Dublin in the quarter-finals last year but will be underdogs again despite their recent revival.

While Armagh were surprised in the Ulster Final, Cork will go into Saturday's Athletic Grounds game as provincial champions having defeated last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists Kerry in the Munster decider.

However, Cork followed that defeat by losing their All-Ireland SFC group opener against Galway and needed to beat Tipperary to secure their last-eight berth.

Armagh make one change from the last-gasp win over Mayo last time out as Niamh Marley takes over from Niamh Reel while Cork also show one alteration from the Tipperary contest as Katie Quirke takes over from Eimear Kelly, who picked up an injury last time out.

Geraldine McLaughlin will make her first start of the season for Donegal in Sunday's quarter-final against Dublin at Ballybofey

The headline news from the Donegal selection for the Ballybofey contest is a first start of the season for All-Star forward Geraldine McLaughlin.

The ace attacker replaces Shannon McGroddy in the only change to the team that beat All-Ireland Meath impressively last time out.

Dublin boss Mick Bohan has made six changes to the team that beat Cavan.

Leah Caffrey, Martha Byrne, Aoife Kane, Caoimhe O'Connor, Jodi Egan and Orlagh Nolan come in for Grainne Fitzsimons, Faye O'Connell-Bell, Niamh Hetherton, Annabelle Timothy, Danielle Lawless and Sinead Wylde.

Caffrey, Byrne and Kane have shrugged off knocks picked up against Kerry in the group fixture at Parnell Park.

The winners of the Athletic Grounds and Ballybofey contests will meet in one of the All-Ireland semi-finals.

This weekend's other two quarter-finals take place on Saturday with Galway facing Mayo in Salthill and champions Meath travelling to Tralee to face Kerry in a repeat of last year's All-Ireland Final.

Cavan face Laois in relegation play-off

Cavan are also involved in one of Saturday's two All-Ireland Senior relegation play-offs as they face Laois in Kiltoom as Waterford take on Tipperary at Piltown.

The Breffni women found themselves in a tough group in the All-Ireland series alongside Dublin and Kerry, and lost both games.

Laois were pitted with Armagh and Mayo, and suffered defeat in those two fixtures.

Laois have made two changes following the Mayo defeat, with goalkeeper Eimear Barry coming in for Naomi Luttrell, while Aoife Kirrane replaces Eva Galvin.

For Cavan, Keri McCormack replaces Geraldine Smith in the one change in personnel from the Kerry game.

The winners of the two play-offs will be safe from the drop with the two losers going on to meet and the vanquished team in that contest suffering relegation to the intermediate grade.

Armagh: A Carr; S Grey, C McCambridge, L Kenny; G Ferguson, L McConville, C Towe; N Coleman, E Lavery; B Mackin, A Mackin, E Druse; N Marley, K Mallon (capt), A McCoy.

Cork: M O'Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; A Ryan, S Kelly, L O'Mahony; M O'Callaghan (capt), H Looney; D Kiely, K Quirke, C O'Sullivan; O Cahalane, D O'Sullivan, E Cleary.

Donegal: C Friel; N Carr, A Temple Asoko, E Gallagher; A Boyle Carr, Nicole McLaughlin, T Hegarty; R Rodgers, Niamh McLaughlin (capt); S White, K Long, K Dowds; N Hegarty, K Herron, G McLaughlin.

Dublin: A Shiels; N Crowley, L Caffrey, N Donlon; L Magee, M Byrne, A Kane; E O'Dowd, J Dunne; C O'Connor, C Rowe (capt), J Egan; H Tyrrell, K Sullivan, O Nolan.

Laois: E Barry; S Farrelly, C Dunne, A Kelly; S Havill, E Healy (capt), L Nerney; A Healy, O Hennessy; A Kirrane, L.M. Maher, A Moran; S.A. Fitzgerald, M Nerney, K Donoghue.

Cavan: Róisín O'Reilly; C Brady, S Lynch, C Charters; E Halton, N Byrd (capt), Rebecca O'Reilly; C Madden, E Madden; A Walls, A Sheridan, K McCormack; M Cusack, G Sheridan, A Gilsenan.

ALL-IRELAND LADIES SFC QUARTER-FINALS Galway v Mayo Saturday, 13:30 BST Salthill Armagh v Cork Saturday, 15:30 Athletic Grounds Kerry v Meath Saturday, 19:30 Tralee Donegal v Dublin Sunday, 14:00 14:00, Ballybofey