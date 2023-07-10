Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Graham helped Cavan to win their first Ulster title in 18 years in 2020

Mickey Graham has stepped down as Cavan manager after five years in charge of the county.

Graham succeeded Mattie McGleenan as senior team manager in 2018, after stints managing in club football.

He reached an Ulster final during his first year in charge, before winning the Anglo-Celtic Cup in 2020, Cavan's first Ulster title in 18 years.

The 47-year old agreed a two-year contract extension prior to this season, but will leave a year early.

Graham, who also won an Ulster title as a forward for Cavan in 1997, had a tough start to life as Cavan manager.

He suffered relegation from the National League Division One, before losing the Ulster final, the county's first since 2001, by five points against Donegal.

His second year in charge brought another relegation, but Cavan managed to get revenge over Donegal by winning the Ulster final at the second attempt.

In 2021, they dropped down to Division Four and relinquished their Ulster crown, but his final two league campaigns in charge would bring back-to-back promotions and league titles.

They also reached the inaugural Tailteann Cup final during his tenure, but lost against Westmeath by a four-point margin.

In a statement announcing the decision, the Cavan County Board thanked Graham for his, "enormous contribution to Cavan Football".

The statement continued: "Mickey brought great passion to Cavan football as a player, development squad coach and manager.

"We congratulate him on his successes during his tenure and wish him every success in his future".