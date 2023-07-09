Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mikey Butler (right) got forward on several occasions for Kilkenny in addition to largely subduing Clare's dangerman Tony Kelly

Kilkenny will face Limerick in the All-Ireland Hurling Final on 23 July after battling past Clare 1-25 to 1-22 in a thrilling semi-final at Croke Park.

The Cats deservedly led 0-15 to 0-10 at half-time but Clare summoned up a huge effort to move 0-19 to 0-17 ahead.

Eoin Cody punished a Clare mistake to restore Kilkenny's lead as he netted only for Shane O'Donnell to level with a superb goal.

But Kilkenny moved three ahead again and held on despite a frantic finish.

The Cats were grateful to keeper Eoin Murphy who made a sensational injury-time diving save to divert a goal-bound Peter Duggan shot on to the crossbar as the 36-times champions secured another meeting with four-in-a-row seeking Limerick in what will be a repeat of last year's decider won narrowly by the Treaty County.

TJ Reid finished with 12 points for Kilkenny which all came from placed balls, which included a sideline cut, but his fellow forward Cody was named man of the match after notching 1-5 from play.

More to follow.

Kilkenny: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, P Deegan; C Fogarty, A Mullen; T Phelan, M Keoghan, J Donnelly; B Ryan, TJ Reid, Cody.

Subs: D Brennan, C Delaney, C Buckley, P Walsh, D Corcoran, A Murphy, C Kenny, T Clifford, W Walsh, R Hogan, B Drennan.

Clare: E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; C Malone, D Fitzgerald; P Duggan, T Kelly, R Taylor; S Morey, S O'Donnell, M Rodgers.

Subs: E Foudy, A Shanagher, C Galvin, C Nolan, D Lohan, D Reidy, P Crotty, I Galvin, R Mounsey, P Flanagan, S Meehan.

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)