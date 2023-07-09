Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Mikey Butler (right) got forward on several occasions for Kilkenny in addition to largely subduing Clare's dangerman Tony Kelly

Kilkenny will face Limerick in the All-Ireland Hurling Final on 23 July after battling past Clare 1-25 to 1-22 in a thrilling semi-final at Croke Park.

The Cats deservedly led 0-15 to 0-10 at half-time but Clare summoned up a huge effort to move 0-19 to 0-17 ahead.

Eoin Cody punished a Clare mistake to restore Kilkenny's lead as he netted only for Shane O'Donnell to level with a superb goal.

But Kilkenny moved three ahead again and held on despite a frantic finish.

The Cats were grateful to keeper Eoin Murphy who made a sensational injury-time diving save to divert a goal-bound Peter Duggan shot on to the crossbar as the 36-times champions secured another meeting with four-in-a-row seeking Limerick in what will be a repeat of last year's decider won narrowly by the Treaty County.

TJ Reid finished with 12 points for Kilkenny which all came from placed balls, which included a sideline cut, but he was largely contained by Conor Cleary in opening play so his fellow forward Cody was named man of the match after notching 1-5.

When Kilkenny led 0-17 to 0-14 in the 45th minute, Clare were angered by referee Conor Lane's decision not to play the advantage as he blew up for a free in centrefield a split second before Ian Galvin hammered the sliotar into the Kilkenny net.

The Bannermen managed to regroup from that to fire the next five points but then came probably the key moment of the match in the 55th minute as Clare defender Rory Hayes was dispossessed following a short Eibhear Quilligan puckout, which allowed TJ Reid to set up Cody to net.

To their immense credit, Clare were on terms again by the 63rd minute as O'Donnell brushed past Tommy Walsh before lashing an unstoppable shot past Murphy.

However, Murphy's injury-time acrobatics were to keep Kilkenny in front as they set up another tussle with Limerick, who produced an outstanding display of their own to subdue Galway in Saturday's opening semi-final.

Kilkenny: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, P Deegan; C Fogarty, A Mullen; T Phelan, M Keoghan, J Donnelly; B Ryan, TJ Reid, Cody.

Subs: D Brennan, C Delaney, C Buckley, P Walsh, D Corcoran, A Murphy, C Kenny, T Clifford, W Walsh, R Hogan, B Drennan.

Clare: E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; C Malone, D Fitzgerald; P Duggan, T Kelly, R Taylor; S Morey, S O'Donnell, M Rodgers.

Subs: E Foudy, A Shanagher, C Galvin, C Nolan, D Lohan, D Reidy, P Crotty, I Galvin, R Mounsey, P Flanagan, S Meehan.

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)