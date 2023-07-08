Aaron Gillane (right) scored both Limerick goals as they wore down Galway in the opening All-Ireland Hurling semi-final

Limerick stayed on course for a fourth straight All-Ireland Hurling title as they came from six down to beat Galway 2-24 to 1-18 in the first semi-final.

Cathal Mannion's sensational goal helped Galway lead 1-12 to 1-6 after 25 minutes as they looked in control.

However, Limerick summoned up a big response before half-time to cut Galway's interval lead to 1-13 to 1-12.

Limerick were soon ahead after the restart and were utterly dominant after Aaron Gillane's second goal.

Man of the match Gillane, who had notched his opening goal in the fifth minute, hit the net once again 12 minutes into the second half to put the holders four up at Croke Park and the advantage was seven by the hour mark as Galway's energy levels noticeably dropped.

The holders will face the winners of Sunday's second semi-final between Leinster champions Kilkenny and Clare in the decider on 23 July.

However, it will take a remarkable display by either the Cats or the Bannermen to deny the Treaty County favouritism for the Liam McCarthy Cup decider after this ominous display at GAA headquarters.

Cathal Mannion's goal helped Galway lead by six points before Limerick fought back to trail by only one at half-time

Limerick, after their four-week break following their Munster Final win over Clare, were slow out of the blocks in Saturday's semi-final but looked an unstoppable force as they found top gear in the second half.

Gillane was named man of the match after producing yet another of his goal salvos but there were stars all over the pitch in green jerseys.

His fellow full-forward Seamus Flanagan also tormented the Galway defence in the second half as he dropped deeper to wreak havoc with midfielder Darragh O'Donovan, Kyle Hayes, Diarmuid Byrnes and Gearoid Hegarty among other who excelled.

Conor Whelan's early target man brilliance played a big part in Galway forging a six-point advantage with free-taker Evan Niland contributing seven of their scores in the opening 25 minutes as they led by six.

But that was as good as it got for the Tribesmen as Limerick wrested control in the 10 minutes before half-time despite trailing by one at the interval.