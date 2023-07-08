Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Derry beat Dublin in the semi-final at the Athletic Grounds to set up Sunday's final against Monaghan at the Armagh venue

All-Ireland Minor Football Championship final - Derry v Monaghan Date: Sunday, 9 July Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Throw-in: 13:00 BST Coverage: Report on the BBC Sport website

Former Derry minor manager Martin Boyle says it is "exciting times" in the county as the Oak Leafers aim to regain the All-Ireland Minor Football title in Sunday's final against Monaghan.

Derry face the Farney County in the first all-Ulster All-Ireland Minor showpiece at the Athletic Grounds.

Derry have won five All-Ireland titles at the grade while Monaghan are going for their first.

"Derry's minor record has been outstanding recently," said Boyle.

"I think that's seven of the last nine All-Ireland Minor quarter-finals, which is serious going for a county of our size.

"We've been in three semi-finals in the last four years and now a second final in the last three years, so it's great."

Boyle led the Derry minors to All-Ireland glory in 2021, beating Kerry in an epic final in Tullamore when a late penalty from captain Matthew Downey sealed victory for the Oak Leafers.

Since then, the likes of Downey and Eoin McEvoy have been integrated into the Derry senior panel, with McEvoy in particular establishing himself as a regular starter this year.

With the seniors having retained their Ulster crown and looking forward to an All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry next week, Boyle says there is plenty of optimism in the county.

"You have Eoin McEvoy from the 2021 minors who is excelling in the [senior] team now as a 19-year-old, which is serious going.

"You'd hope that a few more of the 2021 boys will step up soon and then you'll have the next crop of minors after this year, so it's really exciting times in the county."

Martin Boyle (third from right) led the Derry Minors to All-Ireland success in 2021 and is currently a selector for the county's seniors while Eoin McEvoy (second from right) has become a key part of the senior team

Derry, unbeaten in this year's championship, saw off holders Galway and Dublin to reach Sunday's final after winning the Ulster title.

Damian McErlain's side have already beaten Monaghan in the Ulster Minor Championship group stages and final, the latter coming after a penalty shootout, so should be in confident mood for Sunday's decider.

However, Monaghan rebounded from that Ulster final loss to beat Mayo and Kerry and set up a trilogy bout with Derry.

Like Derry, Monaghan football fans can also look forward to the seniors being involved in an All-Ireland semi-final after the Minor decider, and senior Farney goalkeeper Rory Beggan was full of praise for Dermot Malone's youngsters.

"It's great to see the minors in [the final] with the win they got over Kerry," said Beggan, speaking after Monaghan's All-Ireland quarter-final penalty shootout win over Armagh.

"We'll get down to support them next week. We'll try to get them over the line and hopefully we'll get a big crowd as we try to reach an All-Ireland final."