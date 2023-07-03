Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Limerick are aiming to win the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship for the fourth year in a row

Hurling takes centre stage at Croke Park this weekend with the All-Ireland semi-finals - and the BBC will have comprehensive coverage across TV, iPlayer, online and the mobile app.

Holders Limerick, hunting a fourth title in a row, take on Galway on Saturday at 18:00 BST.

Then on Sunday, Kilkenny - the competition's most successful team - play Clare at 16:00.

The matches are a repeat of the 2022 All-Ireland semi-finals.

Here's how you can follow the semi-finals on the BBC this weekend.

On Saturday, Thomas Niblock will present coverage of Limerick v Galway from 17:30 on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Two Northern Ireland.

On Sunday, join Thomas for the build-up to Kilkenny v Clare on the iPlayer and BBC Two Northern Ireland from 15:30. Oisin Langan will be on commentary for both games, while Sarah Mulkerrins will provide updates from pitchside.

You can also follow the semi-finals on the BBC Sport website and app. Both games will also be streamed on the website. In addition, there will be live text commentaries of both matches with in-play clips, analysis and reaction.

There will also be match reports and highlights of both games after full-time.

What other coverage will there be?

The BBC will be building up to the semi-finals all week. On Wednesday morning, you can read a column from recently-retired Antrim star Neil McManus, who is part of the BBC's punditry team at the weekend.

Tipperary legend John O'Dwyer is the guest on The GAA Social this week. That episode will be available on BBC Sounds on Wednesday.

On Friday, you can read an in-depth preview of both games including team news from all four counties.

You can also stay up to date with all the latest news via BBC Sport NI's social media accounts.

How did they get here?

Limerick and Kilkenny qualified for the semi-finals by winning the Munster and Leinster championships respectively.

Limerick beat Clare by a point in the Munster decider while Kilkenny snatched a hugely dramatic victory over Galway in the Leinster final, scoring a last-gasp goal to win by a point.

As beaten provincial finalists, Clare and Galway progressed to the All-Ireland quarter-finals. Clare beat Dublin 5-26 to 2-17 while Galway defeated Tipperary 1-20 to 1-18.

Why should I be excited about the games?

Kilkenny booked their spot in the semi-finals with a last-gasp one-point victory over Galway in last month's Leinster final

Championship hurling rarely disappoints. This year, it has delivered drama and excitement in spades, and with four of the best teams in Ireland involved, this weekend is likely to be the same.

Saturday's match sees Limerick continue their bid for a fourth successive All-Ireland title - and a fifth in the last six years. The Treaty County are the competition's fourth-most successful team, having won the Liam MacCarthy Cup 11 times.

Limerick won the National Hurling League title earlier this year before beating Clare to seal a fifth Munster crown in a row.

Galway have won five All-Ireland titles, the last of which came in 2017 when they beat Waterford in the final.

In last year's semi-final, they ran Limerick close in an enthralling game. The sides were level on 10 occasions before Limerick eventually prevailed by three points, 0-27 to 1-21.

Limerick also got the better of Galway when the sides met in Division One in February, running out 0-24 to 0-19 winners in Salthill.

Sunday's match is another repeat of the 2022 semi-finals as Kilkenny and Clare lock horns once again.

Kilkenny are the most decorated team in inter-county hurling with 36 All-Ireland titles to their name. Clare have won four All-Irelands but the last of those came in 2013.

In last year's semi-final, Kilkenny produced a dominant performance to win 2-26 to 2-20 and set up an All-Ireland final against Limerick, who completed a hat-trick of titles with a 1-31 to 2-26 win.

When is the final?

The final will take place at Croke Park on Sunday, 23 July (time TBC).

The BBC will show the match on TV, iPlayer and online.