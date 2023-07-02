Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Doherty's goal - which came 54 seconds after Cork's three-pointer - put Derry back in control

Derry reached the All-Ireland Football semi-finals for the second year running with a 1-12 to 1-8 win over Cork.

The Ulster champions led 0-6 to 0-5 after an edgy first half and stretched that lead to four before Rory Maguire's goal rekindled Cork's hopes.

However, Conor Doherty hit back with a goal 54 seconds later, and while Shane McGuigan had a late penalty saved, Derry saw the game out at Croke Park.

Derry join holders Kerry and Ulster rivals Monaghan in last four.

Kerry proved too strong for Tyrone while Monaghan broke Armagh hearts in a dramatic penalty shootout in Saturday's quarter-finals at Croke Park.

The semi-final line-up will be completed later on Sunday with Dublin facing rivals Mayo in the last quarter-final (16:00 BST).

With Derry unable to face Monaghan because they played each other earlier in the championship, it leaves the possibility of a first all-Ulster All-Ireland final since Tyrone beat rivals Armagh in 2003.

While Derry are unlikely to get overly excited by the performance, they did enough to secure their semi-final berth and continue a smooth progression through 2023 after earning promotion to Division Two, retaining the Ulster title and topping the All-Ireland round-robin group.

When Derry met Clare in last year's quarter-final, the Ulster champions ran riot with three first-half goals helping them establish a nine-point lead at the break, but they were given a much sterner examination by Cork during a cagey rerun of the 1993 All-Ireland final.

Derry did manage to keep their noses in front for much of the opening 35 minutes. While Colm O'Callaghan opened Cork's account early on, a couple of Shane McGuigan frees and an Ethan Doherty score from play put Ciaran Meenagh's side in the ascendancy.

After a '45 from in-form Cork forward Steven Sherlock, Derry reeled off another three successive scores, two of which came from the lively Paul Cassidy before Doherty recorded his second of the afternoon.

Cork initially struggled to make the most of their forays forward, but with Derry's scores running dry after the 26th minute, the Rebels hauled themselves back into proceedings with Ruairi Deane, Sherlock and Kevin O'Donovan raising white flags to make it a one-point game at the break.

Derry quickly puncture Cork hopes

Rory Maguire's goal briefly brought Cork back into the game before Derry hit back

Following a largely uneventful first half, there was hope that the tempo would pick up upon the resumption but Derry quickly strengthened their grip with Niall Loughlin, Ciaran McFaul and McGuigan extending the advantage to four.

But Cork were beginning to pose a threat, and after Brian O'Driscoll shot wide when presented with a goal chance, Maguire made no such mistake as he palmed Conor Corbett's pass over the onrushing Odhran Lynch to breathe new life into Cork's challenge.

Maguire's goal brought John Cleary's men back to within one, but their hopes were swiftly and ruthlessly shattered by an unflustered Derry unit, who quickly worked the ball up the field from the restart, the move ending in a fine finish to the bottom corner from Doherty in the 49th minute.

That was a brutal blow for Cork, who were unable to mount another fightback, and while Doherty spurned a chance to score his second goal before McGuigan saw his injury-time penalty saved by Micheal Aodh Martin, Derry managed to see the game out.

While top scorer McGuigan was restricted to four frees, Gareth McKinless, Brendan Rogers and Paul Cassidy all impressed for Derry, who will look to avenge last year's semi-final defeat by Galway when they return to Croke Park in a fortnight.

Line-ups and scorers

Derry: Odhran Lynch; Chrissy McKaigue, Eoghan McEvoy, Conor McCluskey; Conor Doherty (1-0), Gareth McKinless, Padraig McGrogan; Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers (0-2); Niall Toner, Paul Cassidy (0-2), Ethan Doherty (0-2); Ciaran McFaul (0-1), Shane McGuigan (0-4f), Niall Loughlin (0-1).

Subs: Benny Heron for N Toner (45), Lachlan Murray for N Loughlin (56), Padraig Cassidy for C McFaul (58), Shea Downey for E McEvoy (66), Paul McNeill for E Doherty (70+3)

Cork: Micheal Aodh Martin; Maurice Shanley, Rory Maguire, Tommy Walsh; Kevin O'Donovan, Daniel O'Mahony, Matty Taylor; Colm O'Callaghan, Ian Maguire; Brian O'Driscoll, Ruairi Deane, Killian O'Hanlon; Sean Powter, Steven Sherlock, Conor Corbett.

Subs: Eoghan McSweeney (0-1) for K O'Hanlon (39), Chris Og Jones (0-1) for S Powter (50), Brian Hurley for S Sherlock (56), John O'Rourke for B O'Driscoll (59), Paul Walsh for R Deane (65).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)