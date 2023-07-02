Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

2021 All-Ireland Intermediate champions Antrim will face Tipperary for a place in the Senior semi-finals

Antrim will face Tipperary in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie quarter-finals after the Saffrons finished second in their group with defeat by Waterford.

Antrim had already qualified for the last eight - their first appearance at this stage in over 40 years - with victory over Offaly last month.

The Saffrons' quarter-final will take place before the All-Ireland Hurling semi-final on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Down find themselves in a battle to avoid relegation.

In addition to the Mourne County, Wexford and Offaly are hoping to stave off the drop to the intermediate ranks.

Having already secured their place in the quarters, Antrim lost 5-16 to 0-10 to Waterford with the hosts scoring four goals in the space of nine first-half minutes to put the game to bed.

Before the game, the Waterford and Antrim players lined up together in #UnitedForEquality t-shirts.

It was a demonstration after women's inter-county camogie and football panels said they will play the rest of the 2023 championships "under protest" because of continuing concerns over how they are being treated.

Galway proved too strong for Down, winning 1-18 to 0-10 at Pairc Esler to move into the semi-finals.

Also in the quarter-finals, Kilkenny will meet Cork in a rerun of last year's All-Ireland final with that match set to take place as a double-header with the All-Ireland Hurling semi-final between Kilkenny and Clare on 9 July.