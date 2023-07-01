Highlights: Dominant Kerry claim quarter-final victory over Tyrone

Brian Dooher was non-committal about his and Feargal Logan's future as Tyrone joint-managers after their All-Ireland quarter-final defeat by Kerry.

The Red Hands bowed out of the championship after a comprehensive 2-18 to 0-12 loss to the holders at Croke Park.

Dooher and Logan's current three-year term as joint managers is now over.

"We haven't given our future any thought," he said when asked if he and Logan will remain in charge next year.

"Our three-year term is up. We will sit back and reflect on where we are and on the best way of moving Tyrone forward."

Dooher and Logan led the Red Hands to an Ulster title win and surprise All-Ireland success in their first year in charge in 2021, but followed that up with a disappointing campaign last year.

Having lost in the quarter-finals of this year's Ulster Championship, Tyrone battled to Saturday's All-Ireland last-eight encounter with Kerry, but were well beaten by the Sam Maguire holders.

"I suppose you could say it is a success," Dooher said when asked to reflect on their reign.

"The way we look at it is you want to leave Tyrone in a better place than you got it.

"That is what the players do when they go out every day, they want to leave the jersey in a better place than they picked it up in. The management and backroom team are the same.

"We'll reflect on how we did over the last three years. We have had some good days and some bad days. We would have liked this year to have finished a bit better but it didn't happen. That's life and we just move on."

Dooher and Logan led Tyrone to All-Ireland glory in 2021

Tyrone fought back to be level at 0-5 to 0-5 late in the first half before going in 0-9 to 0-6 down at the break against Kerry.

However, the Kingdom made a strong start to the second half and soon took the game away from the Red Hands, with late goals from Diarmuid O'Connor and Sean O'Shea confirming their dominance.

Dooher was clearly disappointed with how his side performed on Saturday and did not contest that the best team won.

"It was disappointing. We were second best today on too many occasions. I thought we would have done better but unfortunately the result spoke for itself.

"I don't believe there is that big a difference between the teams. Today just didn't happen for us. We didn't bring the energy or that intensity that we normally have, for some reason.

"Some people will say the game has caught up on us, I'm not sure if that is the reason or not. It is just that we didn't perform today, and some days that happens when it doesn't go for you and it's not your day."