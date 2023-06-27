Tyrone stunned Kerry in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final which was delayed by two weeks after Covid-19 had ravaged the Red Hand County squad

Oisin McConville believes Tyrone's huge All-Ireland Football quarter-final with Kerry on Saturday could need a penalty shootout to decide the outcome.

Asked for his prediction on BBC Sounds' The GAA Social, the Armagh great said he "reluctantly" gave the vote to the defending All-Ireland champions.

"The reason I say reluctantly is I don't know," said McConville.

"It's a long time since I've been this torn over a football match. Kerry on penalties! Could we handle that?"

ALL-IRELAND FOOTBALL QUARTER-FINALS - all Croke Park Kerry v Tyrone Saturday, 15:45 BST Armagh v Monaghan Saturday, 18:00 Derry v Cork Sunday, 13:45 Dublin v Mayo Sunday, 16:00

McConville believes the reaction to the draw among the respective sets of supporters in the two counties will have been markedly different.

"When people in Kerry heard that draw, they were going 'oh no' and when people in Tyrone heard it they were going 'yes……bring it on'.

"With players it's a completely different thing but from the point of view of supporters, that will be their reaction."

'2021 outcome should get Kerry up for this game'

The BBC GAA pundit feels the Kerry players should have huge motivation for Saturday's opening quarter-final after being stunned by the Red Hands in the semi-finals two years ago in a game which had to be delayed by two weeks after Covid-19 ravaged the Tyrone squad.

"Then for Tyrone to ambush them in the way that they did and go on and win an All-Ireland," said McConville of the 2021 contest when Kerry had to play in extra-time without injured star forward David Clifford.

"If that doesn't get this bunch of Kerry players up for this game, there's something seriously wrong.

"Mayo blew Kerry away [a few weeks ago] and it hasn't exactly been plain sailing for Mayo ever since.

"Kerry are not playing as well as last year and although they have had a nice little run they are probably not road tested at this stage.

"Three or four weeks ago, you would have said of Tyrone 'mediocre' but they have found a bit over the last couple of weeks.

"Again against Donegal they were good although the prefix on that was how good were Donegal? But they despatched Donegal."

Oisin McConville says having to face neighbours Monaghan is a "scary fixture" for Armagh although he believes the Orchard County will edge the verdict

The All-Ireland semi-finals are guaranteed to have one Ulster representative by dint of the Armagh v Monaghan last-eight tie and McConville says the northern province having three teams in the last four is "not beyond the realms of possibility".

"Derry I'd say will beat Cork. It won't be simple but I think they will beat Cork and if Tyrone were to pull off what they normally do against Kerry, we've got three Ulster teams in an All-Ireland semi-final."

The Crossmaglen man feels the Monaghan contest will be a "scary fixture" for his fellow countymen although he believes Kieran McGeeney's side will narrowly edge the verdict.

"As soon as the draw was made, I was thinking 'no…..please no'. And the only reason I was thinking that was that I just think we didn't need another game against Ulster opposition. Monaghan and Armagh are sick looking at each other.

"When Monaghan really turn it on like they did for 35 minutes against Tyrone, they can hurt you. They have the forwards to do that.

"They have been using McManus sparingly and he will love that challenge against Armagh.

"But something just tells me that Armagh's slightly more athleticism might just get them there."

'Walsh arrival has helped Cork'

While McConville expects Derry to be "too streetwise and well organised" for Cork, he told the BBC GAA podcast of his admiration for the job John Cleary has done with the Rebel County this year.

"What they've got going now regardless of the result at the weekend has restored loads of pride in Cork football," said McConville.

"That was a massive win for them against Roscommon and they probably could have won the game a bit easier.

"I think it's unbelievable what Cork have done and I hope this is not a flash in the pan. It looks like it's something that's more sustainable this time.

"Having [former Galway manager] Kevin Walsh in the background has obviously helped. They look a lot more structurally sound which has been crying out for the last four or five years."