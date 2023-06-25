Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Aimee Mackin's last-gasp penalty secured Armagh's victory over Mayo after her first-half spot-kick had been saved by Laura Brennan

Aimee Mackin's last-minute penalty secured Armagh's All-Ireland Ladies Football quarter-final spot as they edged out Mayo 2-10 to 1-11 at the Athletic Grounds.

Sinéad Cafferky's early goal helped Mayo lead by five at half-time after they had played with a wind advantage.

A Niamh Reel goal contributed to Armagh moving ahead but Mayo regained the lead before Mackin's clinching penalty.

Dublin, meanwhile, hammered Cavan 5-15 to 1-8 at Kingspan Breffni.

Mackin got the opening score at the Athletic Grounds but Cafferky and Deirdre Doherty pointed at the other end before the former raised a green flag on eight minutes.

Shauna Howley played Cafferky in behind the Armagh defence, and she kept her composure, before drilling the ball into the roof of the net.

Sinead Cafferky's goal helped Mayo lead by five points at half-time in Armagh

Despite scores from Kelly Mallon and Mackin, Mayo moved five up with Shauna Howley and Deirdre Doherty among their scorers before Mackin was unsuccessful with the first of her two penalties as keeper Laura Brennan produced a tremendous save.

But Armagh were quickly on terms after the resumption as points from Mackin and Eve Lavery were followed by Reel's goal before another Mallon point edged them ahead.

Mayo regained their composure and got back in front through points from Lisa Cafferky and Doherty and while points from Mackin and Mallon restored Armagh's lead, an away win looked on the cards when a further Lisa Cafferky score was followed by two Doherty frees.

But the drama wasn't over yet as a Mallon free made it a one-point game before referee Siobhan Coyle awarded a penalty with 15 seconds remaining which Mackin made no mistake from to snatch Armagh's win.

Dublin too strong for Cavan

At Breffni Park, captain Carla Rowe scored 3-6 as the Dubs romped to victory over the home side.

It could have been even better for Rowe as she missed a second-half penalty.

Cavan twice drew level against Dublin early on but Eilish O'Dowd netted the visitors' first goal in the 18th minute and the were seven up by the 25th minute.

Rowe played a clever one-two with Hannah Tyrrell to notch Dublin's second goal which extended their advantage to 2-9 to 0-3 by half-time.

As the rain lashed down in the second half, Cavan grabbed a goal in the 32nd minute as Aishling Sheridan set up her sister Geraldine to net by taking a quick free.

Rowe fired in Dublin's third goal of the game in the 40th minute and she completed her hat-trick after Niamh Hetherton had notched their fourth green flag with a superb effort.