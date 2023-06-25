Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Aidan O'Shea helped set up David McBrien's crucial goal

Mayo completed the line-up for the All-Ireland Football quarter-finals by edging out their big rivals Galway 1-10 to 0-12 in a thriller in Salthill.

After playing with a big wind advantage Galway led 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time after both teams had missed chances.

However Mayo were on terms by the 44th minute after full-back David McBrien burst upfield to hammer a superb goal.

Mayo moved three up but they needed Eoghan McLaughlin to clear a goal effort off his line to hold on.

McLaughlin's heroics as he pushed away a palmed goalbound effort by Cillian McDaid wasn't Galway's only attempt to rescue the game in injury-time as Mayo keeper Colm Reape beat away another flicked ball and John Maher fired over the bar in the last play before Tyrone referee Sean Hurson blew the final whistle after the resultant kickout.

Despite Mayo's wind advantage which was to come, Galway looked to be control at half-time after Peter Cooke's brilliance had helped them dominate in the middle third of the field but the loss of key forward Damien Comer at the interval was a big blow to Padraic Joyce's side.

Kelly injury hinders Galway

Last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists were also inhibited by captain Sean Kelly's obvious injury problems even though he soldiered on for the entire contest.

Mayo skipper Paddy Durcan's two second-half points were crucial as he produced a typically inspirational display for Kevin McStay's side.

The Connacht county can face Armagh, Derry or Dublin in the quarter-finals next weekend which will be drawn on Monday morning.

Mayo seemed to be doing well against the wind early on as scores from Stephen Coen, the lively Tommy Conroy and late inclusion Kevin McLoughlin helped them lead 0-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes.

However, the League champions failed to register another score before half-time as Galway hit seven unanswered points.

Indeed, Galway's half-time tally should have been greater as Shane Walsh inexplicably missed a free from a central position some 30 metres out when they were 0-7 to 0-3 ahead.

Galway led 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time in Salthill

Walsh soon fired another uncharacteristic wide and Johnny Heaney was also off target before Mayo squandered three glorious opportunities of their own just before the break with Jason Doherty, Eoghan McLaughlin and Kevin McLoughlin the culprits.

Mayo had the benefit of the wind advantage in the second half but their attitude still need to be right and it was spot on a Ryan O'Donoghue free ended their 30-minute scoring drought before he swung over a superb long-range point to leave the kick of the ball between the sides by the 42nd minute.

A minute later, there was nothing between the teams as McBrien's played a perfect one-two with Aidan O'Shea before holding his nerve to lash the ball past Conor Gleeson.

Mayo were three ahead by the 54th minute as a free from substitute Cillian O'Connor was followed by Durcan's two scores.

Not for the first time, Mayo's nerve threatened to unhinge them in the closing stages as two Walsh frees cut the margin to minimum as the four scheduled minutes of over-time began.

Another substitute James Carr, who had come on for O'Shea after 63rd minutes, gave Mayo badly needed breathing space as he fired over from 35 metres.

But Mayo inevitably had to endure further late scares before their place in the Monday morning's draw was confirmed.