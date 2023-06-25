Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Watch: Dominant Red Hands cruise to win over Donegal

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher says his team's impressive win over Donegal was a response to their below-par display against Westmeath last weekend.

The Red Hands drew with Westmeath but improved to beat Donegal 1-18 to 0-13 in Ballybofey on Saturday night to earn an All-Ireland quarter-final spot.

"We needed something different, last week wasn't good enough," said Dooher.

"They put in a hard shift and gave everything they had. We were deserving winners."

Derry, Dublin and Kerry are Tyrone's possible opponents in Monday morning's draw for the quarter-finals.

Ruairi Canavan's early goal helped the Red Hands into a 1-10 to 0-8 lead at the break and they went on to beat their derby rivals by eight points.

"We're happy - that's what we came here for, to get a result and put our name in the hat for the quarter-finals," added Dooher.

"There was a good combination there of experience and youth and we'll need it all going forward.

"There's nothing easy at this time of year but that's what you expect - you're going into the quarter-finals. There are no easy matches, not that there has been to date."