All-Ireland SFC: Brian Dooher praises Tyrone players after 'deserved' win over Donegal
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher says his team's impressive win over Donegal was a response to their below-par display against Westmeath last weekend.
The Red Hands drew with Westmeath but improved to beat Donegal 1-18 to 0-13 in Ballybofey on Saturday night to earn an All-Ireland quarter-final spot.
"We needed something different, last week wasn't good enough," said Dooher.
"They put in a hard shift and gave everything they had. We were deserving winners."
Derry, Dublin and Kerry are Tyrone's possible opponents in Monday morning's draw for the quarter-finals.
Ruairi Canavan's early goal helped the Red Hands into a 1-10 to 0-8 lead at the break and they went on to beat their derby rivals by eight points.
"We're happy - that's what we came here for, to get a result and put our name in the hat for the quarter-finals," added Dooher.
"There was a good combination there of experience and youth and we'll need it all going forward.
"There's nothing easy at this time of year but that's what you expect - you're going into the quarter-finals. There are no easy matches, not that there has been to date."