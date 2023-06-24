Tyrone led 1-10 to 0-8 at half-time in Ballybofey

Tyrone became the fourth Ulster county to reach Monday's All-Ireland Football quarter-finals draw as they earned a dominant 1-18 to 0-13 win over Donegal in Ballybofey.

The Red Hands were in control from the start as Ruairi Canavan punished a Shaun Patton mistake to net their goal.

That helped them lead 1-3 to 0-1 and they were 1-10 to 0-8 up at half-time.

Tyrone's lead was extended to eight after the start while it was cut to five, a Donegal comeback was never on.

The Red Hands could have had four goals in the first half as Ruairi Canavan missed a chance in the opening 20 seconds with the outstanding Conor Meyler also butchering a glorious opportunity and Darragh Canavan blasting over the bar just before half-time when a pass to either his brother or his brother-in-law Peter Harte would surely yielded another green flag.

In the first half in particular, Tyrone's impressive running game enabled them to cut deep into Donegal territory seemingly at will with the home side finding it much more difficult to create scoring opportunities.

After three straight points following the resumption extended their lead to eight, Tyrone seemed to take their foot off their pedal but they hit four of the last five scores to leave an eight-point margin which in no way flattered them.

Prior to the Ballybofey contest, the 2021 Sam Maguire winners' championship campaign had been laboured and they were the kick of a ball away from existing in shock fashion last weekend as they hung on to draw 0-18 to 0-18 against Westmeath.

For their part, Donegal's win over Monaghan had given them belief that they could demonstrate their continuing revival by beating the Red Hands after their relegation to Division Two in the Spring and early exit from the Ulster Championship.

However, the Red Hands ended Donegal's summer in emphatic fashion and after this display, they will believe they can be a factor in the remaining stages of the championships which will will continue with next weekend's quarter-finals.

Donegal: S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, C McColgan; C Ward, E Ban Gallagher, S McMenamin; C McGonagle, H McFadden; D O Baoill, J Brennan, C Thompson; O Doherty, O Gallen, C O'Donnell.

Subs: G Mulreaney, P McBrearty, J McGee, R O'Donnell, D Dorrian, B O'Donnell, J McKelvey, JR Molloy, L McGlynn, J McGroddy, P Brennan.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O'Neill, P Harte; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, K McGeary, R Canavan; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan.

Subs: L Quinn, F Burns, A Clarke, N Devlin, R Donnelly, N McCarron, J Oguz, M McGleenan, C McShane, S O'Neill, N Sludden