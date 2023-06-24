Tyrone led 1-10 to 0-8 at half-time in Ballybofey

Tyrone became the fourth Ulster county to reach Monday's All-Ireland Football quarter-finals draw as they earned a dominant 1-18 to 0-13 win over Donegal in Ballybofey.

The Red Hands were in control from the start as Ruairi Canavan punished a Shaun Patton mistake to net their goal.

That helped them lead 1-3 to 0-1 and they were 1-10 to 0-8 up at half-time.

Tyrone's lead was extended to eight after the start while it was cut to five, a Donegal comeback was never on.

The Red Hands could have had four goals in the first half as Ruairi Canavan missed a chance in the opening 20 seconds with man of the match Conor Meyler also butchering a glorious opportunity and Darragh Canavan blasting over the bar just before half-time when a pass to either his brother or his brother-in-law Peter Harte would surely yielded another green flag.

In the first half in particular, Tyrone's impressive running game enabled them to cut deep into Donegal territory seemingly at will with the home side finding it much more difficult to create scoring opportunities.

After three straight points following the resumption extended their lead to eight, Tyrone seemed to take their foot off their pedal but they hit four of the last five scores to leave an eight-point margin which in no way flattered them, with Donegal finishing the game with 14 players after Patton's red card for an off-the-ball hit on Michael McKernan in the dying seconds.

Tyrone snuff out Donegal hopes in emphatic fashion

Prior to the Ballybofey contest, the 2021 Sam Maguire winners' championship campaign had been laboured and they were the kick of a ball away from exiting in shock fashion last weekend as they hung on to draw 0-18 to 0-18 against Westmeath.

For their part, Donegal's win over Monaghan had given them belief that they could demonstrate their continuing revival by beating the Red Hands after their relegation to Division Two in the Spring and early exit from the Ulster Championship.

However, the Red Hands ended Donegal's summer in emphatic fashion and after this display, they will believe they can be a factor in the remaining stages of the championships which will will continue with next weekend's quarter-finals.

Donegal had an immediate scare as Ruairi Canavan burst directly through their defence in the opening 20 seconds but seemed to delay his shot, which allowed Patton to make an initial block, with the Errigal Ciaran man blazing the rebound well wide when the net seemed certain to bulge.

However, Canavan did hit the net 90 seconds later as Patton's occasional weakness under the high ball manifested itself once again as he fumbled a high ball from Darren McCurry, which the Tyrone half-forward gathered before he eventually hooked into the net despite the Donegal keeper's frantic efforts to remedy his error.

While Donegal late inclusion McBrearty replied a minute later from the free, Tyrone's running game was causing the home side all manner of difficulties as McCurry, corner-back Michael McKernan and Darragh Canavan were all on target by the ninth minute to put the visitors five up.

By that stage, Tyrone were winning all the key battles with Padraig Hampsey sticking like glue to Donegal's dangerman Oisin Gallen and Darragh Canavan and Darren McCurry tormenting the home defence at the other end.

Donegal's dangerman Oisin Gallen hit 0-4 but was well shackled in open play by Padraig Hampsey

Donegal rallied to hit three of the next four scores as a Gallen free was followed by Odhran Doherty and McBrearty efforts from play to leave a kick of the ball between the sides.

But corner-back Michael McKernan's second burst straight through the heart the of the Donegal defence as he extended their advantage to 1-5 to 0-4 by the 21st minute showed a Red Hands side that had scoring options from all over the park.

Errors by Kieran McGeeney, a late inclusion in place of Joe Oguz, as he was first turned over and then fouled McBrearty, allowed Donegal to briefly trim the margin to two as Gallen and the Kilcar man punished the mistakes.

However a brilliant fetch by Conn Kilpatrick after a McKernan long ball yielded a free for Darragh Canavan which started a further Red Hand dominance as they moved 1-10 to 0-7 up, with target man Mattie Donnelly and Brian Kennedy among their scorers, before another Gallen cut the margin to five by the interval.

Donegal needed a fast start to the second half but instead Tyrone killed off their challenge as two more McCurry frees were split by a sensational Darragh Canavan score after he had cut inside from the right sideline.

Tyrone's attempts to run down the clock allowed Donegal to rally with three points of their own but Donnelly's second score in the 61st minute sparked the Red Hands to regain their fluency.

By that stage, Darragh Canavan had been surprisingly substituted despite his 0-5 haul but Tyrone were still able to finish strongly with four further points which included a concluding champagne score from Donnelly with the outside of his right boot.

Donegal: S Patton (0-1); M Curran, B McCole, C McColgan (0-1); C Ward, E Ban Gallagher, S McMenamin; C McGonagle, H McFadden; D O Baoill, J Brennan, C Thompson (0-2); O Doherty (0-1), O Gallen (0-4), P McBrearty (0-3).

Subs: J McGee for O Doherty half-time, G Mulreaney for Curran 72, P McBrearty, R O'Donnell for McFadden 47, B O'Donnell for McColgan 62, J McKelvey,L McGlynn (0-1) for O Baoill 44.

Not used: D Dorrian, J McKelvey, JR Molloy, J McGroddy, P Brennan.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan (0-2), R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O'Neill, P Harte; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick (0-2); C Meyler, K McGeary, R Canavan (1-1); D McCurry (0-5), M Donnelly (0-3), D Canavan (0-5).

Subs: F Burns for McGeary 56, N Devlin for R Canavan 71, R Donnelly for D Canavan 62,

Not used: L Quinn, A Clarke, N McCarron, J Oguz, M McGleenan, C McShane, S O'Neill, N Sludden

Referee: Conor Lane (Cork)