The incident involving Rian O'Neill sparked protests from Tyrone players and the Armagh player was red carded by referee Martin McNally

Armagh will on Tuesday evening attempt to overturn Rian O'Neill's one-match ban for his red card in the All-Ireland SFC contest against Tyrone.

As it stands, O'Neill must serve a one-match suspension which will rule him out of Sunday's crucial concluding Group Two game against Galway.

However O'Neill is contesting the red card and that will be adjudicated on by the GAA's Central Hearings Committee.

O'Neill was sent off in the first half in Omagh by referee Martin McNally.

The Crossmaglen man's knee appeared to make contact with the head of Cormac Quinn but manager Kieran McGeeney said after the game that O'Neill insisted the Tyrone half-back had "pulled him down by the jersey".

Armagh go into Sunday's final series of round-robin games in third spot in Group Two and on course to at least earn a preliminary quarter-finals spot.

However if McGeeney's side were to lose in Carrick-on-Shannon against the table toppers and Westmeath shock Tyrone at Kingspan Breffni, it could see the Orchard men exiting the All-Ireland Championship on scoring difference.

Tyrone and Armagh both have a current score difference of -1 with Westmeath on -9.

The championship meeting between Galway and Armagh last summer saw the sides fight out an epic All-Ireland quarter-final which included a mass brawl at full-time in normal time before the Tribesmen clinched victory in a dramatic penalty shootout.