Substitute Danny Magill's goal helped Down complete a comeback win over Longford in the Tailteann Cup

Down assistant manager Mickey Donnelly praised the ethos of the Down squad after the Mourne outfit battled to see off a spirited challenge from Longford in the Tailteann Cup tie at Newry.

Trailing by three points at the break and also seeing an injury time Odhran Murdock penalty being turned on to the post by Longford keeper Patrick Collum, a shock defeat was on the cards for the Down men.

However Down were a different animal in the second half as they powered their way to a deserved 1-20 to 1-12 win.

Danny Magill, Ross Carr and Rory Mason all made major contributions from the bench as they notched a cumulative 1-5 which added to top scorer Pat Havern's 0-6.

"That was huge to get that kind of return", said Donnelly of the three substitutes.

"Every one of them gave us that bit of impact in different ways. Ross was really combative in the middle of the field, Danny was elusive and able to break lines, and Rory Mason brought that wee bit of class. Rory's a really good kicker."

Down allowing panellists to play for clubs

As the GAA comes to terms with the new split season, players have been held back from playing for their clubs in many counties, but not in Down as Donnelly explained.

"I feel we have an awful lot of players of a similar level and boys can be on it some days, the next day it can be an opportunity for somebody else.

"We try to keep everybody happy as much as we can. Conor's (Laverty) managed it brilliantly in terms of our maybe novel enough approach to club football - we have tried to really placate clubs in terms of giving lads an opportunity.

"I know in my own county (Tyrone), lads aren't released, there's a settled panel of over 40 not playing club football.

"Lav has been brilliant in terms of saying to lads 'you're maybe not in the first 18 this Sunday but you can go and play 40 minutes for your club, and if you play well, you could maybe get some minutes at the weekend'.

"Rory Mason played with Loughinisland on Wednesday night, Eamon Brown and Paddy Branagan both came on for Clonduff on Wednesday night. It is fluid."

Donnelly does accept that the policy does have its risks, but it's a risk he thinks is worth taking as the Mourne management aim to help bring take Down back near the top of the football rankings.

"Absolutely it's a risk but it's a risk you have to take. People respect honesty, and if someone was to say to you, you're not in the 18 this week, you can go and play with your club and if you play well, you could get in - I think that's far better than keeping lads sitting on their hands."