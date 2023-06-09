Antrim are one of the teams Conleith Gilligan believes can benefit from an extended run in the Tailteann Cup

Former Derry forward Conleith Gilligan says the Tailteann Cup is a "brilliant competition" which will put several teams in a better place heading into the 2024 season.

The second-tier football championship reaches the knockout stage this weekend with both Fermanagh and Down in action.

Gilligan believes prolonged runs will give teams crucial momentum for 2024.

"Listen to Andy McEntee, Kieran Donnelly and Conor Laverty.....they love the competition," says Gilligan.

"In other years at this stage, the season could have been over for them. They might have lost in the Ulster Championship and then a first-round backdoor qualifier and they'd be gone.

"Now they have three, four, five and in some cases six matches to develop and all of a sudden in 2024, there will be four or five teams in a much better position.

"That's the only way that teams in Division Four and Division Three can really get themselves up to the standard that they want to get to.

"I think it's a brilliant competition, especially this weekend where there are no Sam Maguire Cup games on and it gets the exposure. The competition needs that exposure."

After losing their group decider against Antrim last weekend, Fermanagh face Laois in their preliminary quarter-final at Brewster Park on Saturday with Down also in action against Longford at Newry as Offaly host Wexford and Carlow welcome New York.

Antrim and competition favourites Cavan have a weekend off after booking direct passage to the last eight on the weekend of 17/18 June by winning their groups.

Conleith Gilligan says that in-form Odhran Murdock (centre) and his Down team-mates could face a difficult task against Longford at Newry

BBC Sport NI Championship pundit Gilligan believes Fermanagh will be too strong in Enniskillen for a Laois team that could only draw with London last weekend but the Ballinderry man thinks Down after their narrow defeat by Meath could face another stiff test against Longford .

"Fermanagh have had a really good year but the Antrim game would have been a big blow for them. They would have been expecting to top that group but they didn't," adds Gilligan.

"This is their opportunity now for a bit of redemption. If they can avoid injuries and get the win this weekend over Laois, which you would expect them to do given the form of both teams during the year, I think it will leave them in a strong position going into the quarter-finals.

"On the last three times Down and Longford have played, Down have won all three games but on average, it's only been a two-point win on all occasions.

"A lot will depend on Pat Havern. Only Shane McGuigan, Sam Mulroy and David Clifford have scored more than him in the championship. Between him and Odhran Murdock, Down have two of the most in-form players in the country.

"I expect Down to win but it will just be by a slight margin for me."