Teddy McCarthy, the only man to win an All-Ireland title in football and hurling in the same season, has passed away aged 58.

The Cork dual star was the first player in the history of gaelic games to achieve the feat in 1990.

McCarthy won four All-Ireland's in total, split evenly across both codes in an 11-year inter-county career.

He would also win nine Munster titles - three in hurling and six in football - and was a football All-Star in 1989.

Glanmire GAA club paid tribute to the "much-loved" McCarthy and said "the saddest news has rocked our club and community".

"We extend our deepest condolences Oonagh, sons Cian and Niall, daughter Sinead and family and friends."