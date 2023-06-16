Donnelly got on the scoresheet against Armagh as also produced a brilliant block to deny Conor Turbitt a goal as the Red Hands edged a crucial victory over the Orchard County

Tyrone veteran Mattie Donnelly says he has "a good enough perspective" on football after mixing the ultimate high in the sport with extreme lows over the past four years.

The Trillick man, who is now 32, suffered the most serious of hamstring injuries in 2019 but returned to action a year later before helping Tyrone to All-Ireland glory in 2021.

The 2019 injury saw one of the bone tendons on Donnelly's hamstring becoming detached, which caused searing pain, and a London surgeon who has operated on tennis star Andy Murray and England football captain Harry Kane, performed the career-saving surgery on the Tyrone footballer, which enabled him to be fit for action again within six months.

Donnelly didn't play any championship football in 2022 in Tyrone's disappointing defence of their Ulster and All-Ireland titles because of another hamstring injury but his decision to continue his inter-county career this year has been vindicated by a series of impressive displays for the Red Hands.

That included Sunday's game against Armagh when his man-of-the-match display included getting on the scoresheet and also making crucial block at the other end to prevent Orchard County forward Conor Turbitt from notching a second-half goal as the Red Hands held on to win 0-13 to 0-11.

After the opening defeat in Galway, it was a vital Group Two victory for Tyrone and while many possible permutations are possible in the table, the Red Hands' All-Ireland title hopes will remain alive if they avoid defeat against Westmeath this weekend.

'I've no specific outcome in mind'

With him now nearing the final furlong of his inter-county career, Donnelly says the process of getting himself ready on a week by week basis for the rigours of doing Tyrone justice has never been more enjoyable.

"There's probably been a right journey there in terms of evaluating where I'm at individually and what I want out of it," Donnelly told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"I just want to throw all I have at it and see where that takes me.

"I've no real specific outcome in mind. It's really just making sure that when I do walk away that I've given everything and just see where that takes me.

"I know that it can change very quickly so as I say, I'm enjoying every training session at the minute."

Not that playing is necessarily enjoyable at the time even if you are part of a successful team.

"I don't know if you can ever see where you are in the middle of it that you are enjoying it. The enjoyment comes after with the fulfilment.

"During it, it can be a bit torturous but I enjoy doing it. I enjoy playing for Tyrone and I enjoy going into the changing room here with the boys and that's why I do it."

None of the All-Ireland contenders have looked entirely convincing this year with champions Kerry losing at home to Mayo, who had earlier been beaten by Roscommon in the Connacht Championship

As regards Tyrone's chances of going deep in the 2023 championship, Donnelly admits the Red Hands' display against Armagh "was a little bit tentative" even though they grafted out the required result.

"We hadn't won in four championship games so it was genuinely about winning and now we're still in the competition.

"I still believe we have a good squad and if we can make the refinements and get hot at the right time I think we can match anyone.

"But we have a lot of refinements to make and we don't have a lot of time to make them. So back to the training ground and that's where it's done."

'If we're not right against Westmeath, we'll get nipped'

With, in truth, all the All-Ireland contenders having had wobbles so far this summer amid the new championship format, Donnelly believes that it's genuinely difficult to assess who is going to going to be on the top of the pile come late July.

"This season is unknown. Nobody can stand and say 'we're timing it' or 'we're doing this and that'.

"Ideally we'd be in a better position now and be more sure of ourselves but at the same time there's a lot of teams in the same position.

"If they can get hot at the same time, stay healthy and make those refinements at the right time, then it's anyone's game.

"We just have to make sure we're in a position to do that and give ourselves a chance and you never know what can happen."

As for this weekend's game, Donnelly was impressed with Westmeath's display against Armagh when Kieran McGeeney's side needed a fortunate late Conor Turbitt goal to turn the contest around and he says Tyrone's attitude will have to be right at Healy Park.

"I was at that match in Armagh and Westmeath are obviously a well-coached team with a lot of good players. If we're not at the right pitch, we'll get nipped. It's as simple as that."