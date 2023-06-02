Defeat by Tyrone in Omagh condemned Kieran McGeeney's Armagh to relegation in March

All-Ireland SFC Group Two - Tyrone v Armagh Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Date: Saturday, 3 June Throw-in: 19:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Foyle; live text updates and highlights on BBC Sport website

The All-Ireland round-robin stages kick into high gear this weekend with all 16 counties in action during a bumper weekend that will pit neighbours and rivals against one another in the race for the Sam Maguire.

But before north-west neighbours Donegal and Derry clash in Ballybofey on Sunday, arch-rivals Tyrone and Armagh will renew hostilities on Saturday evening in Omagh.

Beaten Ulster finalists Armagh began their All-Ireland series with a one-point win over Westmeath last week, while Tyrone have had to wait two weeks for a chance to atone for their opening loss to Galway in Salthill.

While the Tyrone-Armagh rivalry may not be what it was during the early and mid-noughties when they were clashing in All-Ireland and Ulster finals, it is still a fixture that attracts plenty of interest.

Last year, Armagh beat the Red Hands in a feisty Division One game at the Athletic Grounds that produced five red cards - four of which were shown to Tyrone players - following a mass brawl.

The Orchard men also came out on top when they met in the All-Ireland qualifiers but Tyrone exacted revenge in this year's league encounter, winning a tight game at Healy Park that confirmed Armagh's relegation to the second tier.

Since then, both counties have endured disappointment in Ulster, with Tyrone knocked out by Monaghan in the quarter-finals before Armagh lost a dramatic decider to Derry on penalties.

"There's lots to play for," Tyrone joint-boss Feargal Logan, who will be without the suspended Frank Burns on Saturday, told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"Armagh were here not so long ago and they've had a good run since then. [They were] so unfortunate in the Ulster final to lose out on penalties but it's all to play for on Saturday evening.

"Last year we met them three times and it wasn't very pretty so there's much to play for.

"The provincial losers group was always going to be interesting. We had a hunch that we'd end up with a big Ulster team. It could've been Derry or Armagh - it's turned out to be Armagh.

"Armagh and Tyrone has historically been a great fixture so let's hope everyone gives it their best."

Tyrone and Armagh headline a Saturday that will start with All-Ireland champions Kerry's trip to Pairc Ui Chaoimh to face Cork.

Having opened Group One with defeat by a much-fancied Mayo side, the Kingdom will be keen to get two points on the board as they look to become the first Kerry side to successfully defend an All-Ireland title since 2007.

Saturday also sees Galway travelling to Mullingar to face Westmeath and Kildare hosting Dublin in Group Three.

'Donegal out to prove a point against Derry'

Eoghan Ban Gallagher says Donegal are eyeing revenge against Derry after the pain of last year's Ulster final loss to the Oak Leafers

Sunday's standout game sees Donegal and Derry face each other for the first time since last year's Ulster final.

Since that Derry win at Clones, the counties have experienced contrasting fortunes. While Derry have gone on to earn promotion to Division One before retaining their provincial crown, Donegal have been relegated to the second tier and endured a turbulent time with Paddy Carr having vacated the managerial hotseat in March after just five months in the job.

They also bowed out of Ulster with defeat by Down, and while they began the round-robin series with a hard-fought win over Clare, Eoghan Ban Gallagher says the Donegal players are going out to prove a point when they welcome the Oak Leafers to MacCumhaill Park on Sunday.

"Absolutely [we're out to prove a point]," Ban Gallagher said.

"We only beat them by a point the last two years then they beat us in the Ulster final. Every day you go out you have to prove something."

On Donegal's season so far, he added: "There was a lot of negativity around but we just had to keep going. As players, we had to isolate ourselves a bit from the turmoil going on off the field and just keep focused on ourselves.

"We had to focus on the All-Ireland series after getting knocked out by Down. I think we did that against Clare but our performance this weekend will have to be much improved."

Sunday's other games include Mayo hosting Louth, Monaghan facing Clare at Clones and Roscommon - who drew with Dublin last time out - taking on Sligo.

Tailteann Cup groups to be decided

It is set to be an exciting weekend in the Tailteann Cup, too, with the group standings to be decided after the final round of games, which will be played at neutral venues.

Interestingly, all four Ulster teams involved in the second-tier competition are involved in battles to finish top of the group. Last year's beaten finalists Cavan will top Group One if they beat Offaly at Pearse Park, while Down will finish first in Group Two with victory over Meath at Parnell Park.

In Group Four, there is an Ulster derby to decide the group winners as Fermanagh take on Antrim at the Athletic Grounds.

The reward for finishing top of the group is a guaranteed home quarter-final. The four group runners-up and the third best third-placed teams will progress to the preliminary quarter-finals, where they will join New York.

The draw for the preliminary quarter-finals takes place on Monday and repeat pairings from the group stages are not allowed.