Ulster Ladies Football Final: Donegal dash Armagh's four-in-a-row hopes
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
Donegal dashed Armagh's hopes of a fourth straight Ulster Ladies Senior Football title by earning a 1-10 to 0-9 victory at Owenbeg.
Armagh were favourites but trailed 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time and while they got on terms in the second half that was as good as it got for the Orchard women.
A Niamh Hegarty point restored Donegal's lead before substitute Ciara McGarvey's last-minute clinching goal.
The victory gave Donegal their first Ulster title since 2019.
