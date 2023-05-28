Close menu

Ulster Ladies Football Final: Donegal dash Armagh's four-in-a-row hopes

Niamh Hegarty was among Donegal's scorers at Owenbeg
Niamh Hegarty's point put Donegal one up at Owenbeg before substitute Ciara McGarvey hammered in their goal in the closing seconds

Donegal dashed Armagh's hopes of a fourth straight Ulster Ladies Senior Football title by earning a 1-10 to 0-9 victory at Owenbeg.

Armagh were favourites but trailed 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time and while they got on terms in the second half that was as good as it got for the Orchard women.

A Niamh Hegarty point restored Donegal's lead before substitute Ciara McGarvey's last-minute clinching goal.

The victory gave Donegal their first Ulster title since 2019.

More to follow.

