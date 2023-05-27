Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Armagh trailed by three points at half-time but fought back to beat Westmeath in the All-Ireland Football Championship opener

Conor Turbitt's late goal helped Armagh snatch a fortunate 1-13 to 1-12 win over Westmeath in their opening All-Ireland Football Championship match.

The impressive Ronan O'Toole's early goal helped Westmeath lead by four and they were 1-7 to 0-7 up at half-time.

As Westmeath's keep-ball tactics frustrated Armagh, the visitors were two ahead with three minutes left.

However a Rian O'Neill long ball broke to substitute Turbitt who fly kicked directly to the net.

John Heslin levelled for Westmeath a minute later but injury-time points from Andrew Murnin and Ciaran Mackin - the latter after a superb long pass from Armagh keeper Ethan Rafferty - proved enough for the Orchard men despite another Heslin free.

For most of the Athletic Grounds contest, Armagh appeared to be suffering a hangover from their heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat by Derry in the Ulster Final two weeks ago.

Last season's Tailteann Cup winners Westmeath were big underdogs heading into the game but with O'Toole their playmaker in attack, they caused huge problems for the Orchard men who needed Turbitt's goal to rescue the game.

Kieran McGeeney will know his Armagh side will need to produce better in next weekend's game second Group Two game against Tyrone in Omagh with Westmeath facing the task of regrouping for their tussle with Galway in Mullingar.