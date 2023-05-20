Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donegal produced a second-half comeback at Cusack Park

Donegal overturned a half-time deficit to fight back and defeat Clare 0-14 to 0-9 in their opening All-Ireland round robin match at Cusack Park.

Clare led 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time in the Group Four encounter in Ennis.

Donegal put in a much-improved second-half performance, spearheaded by Ciaran Thompson and Oisin Gallen, to run out five-point winners.

Ulster champions Derry and Monaghan, the other teams in Group Four, play their opener on 27 May.

Clare raced into a three-point lead early in the first half as Keelan Sexton and two Pearse Lillis scores gave the hosts the advantage.

Donegal, playing their first match since their humbling Ulster Championship quarter-final defeat by Down, got off the board through Thompson before two Eoin Cleary efforts nudged Clare further clear.

Gallen and Eoghan Ban Gallagher struck either side of Emmett McMahon's point to reduce the margin to three points at the interval.

Donegal came out of the traps quickly after the restart and Gallen, Thompson and Caolan McGonigle soon hit the visitors level at 0-7 apiece.

From there it was one-way traffic as Aidan O'Rourke's men picked up a morale-boosting win, as Thompson and Gallen ended on four points from play each.