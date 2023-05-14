Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Shane McGuigan scored 0-7 for Derry and converted his penalty in the shootout

Derry secured back-to-back Ulster Senior Football titles for the first time since 1976 by beating Armagh 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a riveting decider at Clones ended 1-15 to 0-18 after extra-time.

Ciaran McFaul scored the winning penalty at the end of a dramatic shootout in which Derry keeper Odhran Lynch saved three Armagh efforts.

Shane McGuigan and Conor Glass also scored penalties for Derry with Armagh's Rian O'Neill, Aidan Nugent and Ethan Rafferty all denied by Lynch.

It was the first time an Ulster Championship final was decided by penalties but it was a familiar feeling of heartache for Armagh having also lost last year's All-Ireland quarter-final in a shootout to Galway.

Hunting a first Ulster title since 2008, the Orchard men led by two points in the second half of extra-time only for Derry to fight back and edge ahead.

With the holders leading by a point in the dying seconds, Rian O'Neill landed a free to keep Armagh's hopes alive only for them to fall short in heartbreaking fashion as McFaul's successful kick sparked jubilant scenes among the Derry fans at St Tiernach's Park.

The build-up to Sunday's final was dominated by serious allegations of domestic violence made against Derry manager Rory Gallagher by his wife Nicola Gallagher.

On Friday, Gallagher said in a statement that he was stepping back from his role with immediate effect. On Thursday, he said the allegations against him have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities.

The Public Prosecution Service has said that it had received two investigation files from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). Having considered the evidence in the files the PPS determined that there was insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence in relation to any individual.

Ciaran Meenagh stepped in to take on the role of Derry manager for Sunday's final.

Under Meenagh, Derry secured another provincial title and will take their place in the All-Ireland round-robin stages alongside Monaghan, Donegal and Clare. Armagh will face Galway, Tyrone and Westmeath in their group.

