Niamh Mallon inspired Down to victory over Antrim in Saturday's provincial decider

Down captain Niamh Mallon hit 10 points as the Mourne side beat Antrim 0-15 to 0-9 in the Ulster senior camogie final.

Mallon opened the scoring at Rossa Park and Down stayed in front for the rest of Saturday's game.

Down held a deserved 0-8 to 0-4 lead at the break but Antrim fought back and Shannon Graham split the points to cut the gap to a single point.

Mallon halted Antrim's charge and Down eased to victory despite having Saoirse Sands sent off with seven minutes left.

Indeed, Down's Gerra McGrattan was also red-carded but this came seconds after the final whistle.

Two frees from Mallon set Down on their way and she added another point after Amy Boyle registered Antrim first score.

Mallon fired over five points in the first half with Lauren Clarke adding two while Sarah-Louise Graffin was also on target for Paul Donnelly's team.

Graffin popped over another point to take Down five clear before Antrim launched their comeback with Siobhan McKillop scoring three straight points.

Graham made it a one-point game only for Mallon to respond with a free as Down regained their grip on the game to secure victory.