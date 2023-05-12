Watch: Armagh take on Derry in Ulster Championship final this Sunday in Clones

2023 Ulster Football Championship Final - Armagh v Derry Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 14 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Two NI & BBC iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio Foyle & Sounds; live text commentary with in-game clips, report and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Armagh have made one change from the win over Down for Sunday's Ulster Final against holders Derry as Stefan Campbell replaces Jemar Hall.

Derry have announced an unchanged 15 from their demolition of Monaghan although both teams come with the usual caveat about possible late changes.

Campbell was in Armagh's match programme team two weeks ago but didn't start as Rian O'Neill was drafted in.

Andrew Murnin and Ben Crealey are named after hobbling off two weeks ago.

Clan na Gael man Campbell did eventually come on after 50 minutes as he replaced Crealey's midfield partner Shane McPartlan.

But McPartlan will surely start at midfield after his series of impressive recent performances - which included his superb individual goal against Down when he waltzed past several challenges before firing to the net.

But in addition to deciding whether Campbell or Hall starts, Kieran McGeeney has another attacking option to consider in Aidan Nugent, who has played little football this year because of injury, but now looks ready to return to the starting line-up if required.

Gallagher statement on 'very serious' allegations

In the build-up to Sunday's Ulster final, Derry manager Rory Gallagher issued a statement in response to what he described as "very serious" allegations made by his estranged wife.

Nicola Gallagher made several claims about alleged domestic abuse over a 24-year period in a social media post

In a statement responding to the allegations, Mr Gallagher, who is originally from County Fermanagh, said he had been "made aware of a social media post by my estranged wife Nicola Gallagher in which she has made a number of very serious allegations against me".

"Allegations against me have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities. Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time."

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) confirmed they considered two files from the police relating to the incidents in 2022 but determined there was not enough evidence to prosecute.

Brendan Rogers says merely getting to Ulster Finals "is not where we want to be"

Speaking prior to the emergence of the social media post and Rory Gallagher's subsequent statement, Derry midfielder Brendan Rogers said that it was "unbelievable to get to back to back Ulster finals but it's not where we want to be".

"We now want to be playing in finals, All-Ireland semi-finals and finals," the Slaughtneil man told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"It was hard to watch when you were going to All-Irelands finals and you were downright jealous.

"But that is fuel for the fire. We have that opportunity to have those kind of days and it's up to us to take it."

Other managements would baulk at their players talking of All-Ireland Finals when the Ulster Final still has to be won, but that is the kind of confidence that seems to have been fused into this Derry team.

"You want to be playing in front of big crowds and make no bones about it, you want to win medals," added Rogers.

Should Armagh try to cut loose against Derry?

Derry's display against Monaghan - in outclassing a team that had beaten an admittedly understrength Mayo but more significantly Tyrone in their two previous games - did suggest we were watching a side that had moved some distance ahead of the chasing pack in Ulster.

A day later, Armagh laboured in the first half against Down before eventually romping to a comfortable 4-10 to 0-12 provincial semi-final win but there didn't look to be a great deal in the performance that would have frightened Derry.

Of course, there is a school of thought that Armagh have had the handbrake on this year as they attempt to shore up their defence.

It goes on to suggest that Kieran McGeeney and his assistants Kieran Donaghy and Ciaran McKeever, may decide that cutting loose, in the way that they did for most of 2022, offers the best route at rumbling a Derry juggernaut that now appears almost unstoppable in an Ulster context.

But much more likely is another cagey contest with Armagh also pulling everyone behind the ball when Derry have possession as they hope to also get on the charge after winning the turnover.

However, Derry have shown a greater ability that all other Ulster counties to break the lines in that type of game and if they perform like they did against Monaghan, it's difficult to see any other result than the Oak Leafers securing successive provincial titles for the first time since 1976.

Armagh: E Rafferty; C O'Neill, A McKay, A Forker; Ciaran Mackin, G McCabe, J Og Burns; B Crealey, S McPartlan; J Duffy, S Campbell, R Grugan; A Murnin, R O'Neill, C Turbitt.

Subs: S Magill, J Morgan, B McCambridge, R McQuillan, C Cumiskey, C Higgins, Connaire Mackin, S Sheridan, A Nugent, O Conaty, C McConville.

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rogers; Padraig Cassidly, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; N Toner, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Subs: R Scullion, D Cassidy, C McFaul, S Downey, L Murray, B McCarron, P McNeill, B Heron, C McGuckian, M Doherty, N O'Donnell.