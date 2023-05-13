Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cassidy has been a standout performer in Derry's run to a second successive Ulster final

2023 Ulster Football Championship Final - Armagh v Derry Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 14 May Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage : Watch on BBC Two NI & BBC iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio Foyle & Sounds; live text commentary with in-game clips, report and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Paul Cassidy has said he will be playing in honour of his late grandfather when Derry attempt to retain the Ulster title against Armagh in Sunday's final at Clones.

Cassidy has been one of Derry's standout players during their remarkable run to back-to-back provincial deciders.

His grandad Harry, who managed Derry in the 1970s, passed away six weeks ago.

"I'm playing for him at the minute," said Cassidy.

"I know he is up above looking down on me, especially when I'm playing."

'He loved seeing me pull a Derry shirt on'

Harry Cassidy managed his club Bellaghy to the All-Ireland club title in 1972 and led the county team between '72 and '74.

But some of his proudest days came in the last couple of years watching his grandson play a starring role for the Oak Leafers.

"He was a die-hard football fan and he loved seeing me play and pulling on a Derry shirt on, he was so proud," added Paul, speaking after Derry's semi-final win over Monaghan.

"He loved every minute of it. He wasn't fit to go to games but he watched every minute on TV. He didn't miss a thing.

"He lived right beside me outside of Bellaghy, just across the road. I brought the (Anglo-Celt) Cup down to him last year and he was absolutely loving it."

Harry's month's mind mass was the night before Derry's Ulster semi-final win over Monaghan in Omagh.

Inspired by his memory, his grandson went out and delivered an outstanding performance, kicking 0-2 in the process.

"It is hard but you just have to keep on going without him. I am playing for him when I go out there.

"You get the right attitude in training and the way you train is the way you play. You forget about everything else that is going on outside and focus on the game."

2023 Ulster Football Final: Watch the GAA Social Live - Ulster Final Special

Derry have not won back-to-back Ulster titles since 1976. Last year's breakthrough Ulster title win was a first in 24 years and they have been impressive in backing that up this year, winning a McKenna Cup, sauntering to promotion from Division Two and securing comfortable wins over Fermanagh and Monaghan to reach another final.

They are excellent front-runners and Armagh - who are aiming to win a first Ulster title since 2008 - will be targeting a good start because Derry are not a team you want to chase.

"It is a great feeling to get there again to another Ulster final," says centre half-forward Cassidy.

"We have a target on our backs from last year but we have handled it well.

"We have kept the heads and the attitude towards every game is just take it day by day and a final will be no different."

Cassidy is always easily spotted on a football field. He is usually the only player with his socks pulled up to his knees and it's become the signature tune to his inter-county senior career.

"I only started doing it at Under-20s," he smiles.

"There was a pair sitting there one day and I took them.

"Everybody asks me am I pulling my socks up today, it's become a thing and it's stuck ever since."

Cassidy may have been an underrated player by some outside the camp last year but everyone in the Derry camp appreciates him and knows his importance, his ball-carrying ability and eye for a score.

"I don't really care if people thought that (underestimated him), because I don't think any of my team-mates thought that," he added.

"We are very focused on what we do because winning back-to-back Ulster titles would be a great achievement for the county."