Kilkenny led 4-16 to 1-7 at half-time at Corrigan Park

Kilkenny's fast start set up a 5-31 to 3-20 Leinster Hurling Championship win over Antrim at Corrigan Park.

Goals from Martin Keoghan and TJ Reid helped the Cats lead 2-2 to 0-1 after only four minutes and the margin was 4-16 to 1-7 by half-time.

Keoghan completed a hat-trick of goals before the interval with Keelan Molloy hitting Antrim's first-half goal.

Antrim improved after the break and Conor Johnston and Neil McManus netted before Reid notched his second goal.

After their lacklustre first-half efforts, the Saffrons did raise their intensity considerably in the second period with a change of tactics to a more direct method causing the Cats difficulty but it was damage limitation for the home side by that stage.

Veteran forward Neil McManus was forced off by a hamstring injury less than 10 minutes after scoring his goal and must be a huge doubt for Antrim's remaining Leinster round-robin games against Galway and Westmeath.

That was another injury blow for Antrim after centre half-back Eoghan Campbell was ruled out of the game by a leg injury and his presence was particularly missed in the first half as the Kilkenny attack ran riot.

Antrim will face another hugely difficult task against Galway in two weeks which could leave their concluding clash with Westmeath as a shootout to avoid relegation to the championship second-tier - although the bottom team in Leinster will avoid the drop if Kerry win the Joe McDonagh Cup.